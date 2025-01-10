Vivacelle Bio to Participate in BIO Partnering @ JPM Week 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivacelle Bio, a late-stage biopharma company developing life-saving treatments for shock and trauma, today announced its participation in BIO Partnering @ JPM Week 2025 in San Francisco January 13-16.

Details of the event:

Event: BIO Partnering @ JPM Week 2025 Date and Time: January 13-16, 2025 Location: San Francisco Marriott Marquis & Virtual Registration: https://bpjw.bio.org/registration

During the event, members of Vivacelle’s management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners, showcasing the company’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

About Vivacelle Bio

Vivacelle Bio is a late-stage biopharma company developing life-saving treatments for shock and trauma. The company’s lead, Phase 3 product, VBI-S, is built on its pioneering and patented phospholipid nanoparticle technology, which leverages the redistribution of nitric oxide to treat multisystem organ failure and elevate blood pressure in hypovolemic septic shock, a leading cause of death that impacts millions around the world. A Phase 2 trial of VBI-S demonstrated 100% efficacy, with the treatment resulting in elevated blood pressure in hypovolemic septic shock patients who are refractory to therapy and markedly improved organ dysfunction. In addition to venture capital, Vivacelle has garnered backing and financial support from the US Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health. Vivacelle Bio is headquartered inLearn more at

The company’s Phase 3 study is funded by the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) – Naval Advanced Medical Development (NAMD) program via the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC).

About MTEC

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) is a 501(c)(3) biomedical technology consortium collaborating under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) that serves those who serve our nation. For more information about MTEC, visit mtec-sc.org.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

