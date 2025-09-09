Visura Technologies Announces Positive Data from TEECAD Product Registry Presented at the American Society of Echocardiography 2025 Conference

Data strongly supports the technology for effective, efficient and safe probe placement versus blind intubation

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visura Technologies, Inc., announced today positive data from the TEECAD product registry, demonstrating the product's ability for physicians to successfully visualize and safely and effectively navigate the esophageal inlet during transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) probe intubations with no adverse events. This is in comparison to the current common practice of intubating blindly.

Positive data from the TEECAD product registry presented at ASE 2025.

The data was presented during the 50th annual scientific session of the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) by co-author Dr. Chad Olinger, President and Director of echocardiography at Metropolitan Heart and Vascular Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. and Medical Director at Visura.

"Nobody would go into a dark, foreign place without turning a light on. It's too valuable of a sense to not use this technology and the data from the TEECAD product registry supports its use during TEE probe intubations," said Dr. Olinger. "This is borne out in every other aspect of medicine. I can't think of another procedure we would realistically do without some kind of visual guidance. It is clinically inevitable that TEECAD will become the standard of care as it provides physicans the confidence to know they are not going to cause any issues to patients when intubating."

The Visura Technologies TEECAD System is the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared disposable camera that seamlessly connects to a TEE probe. The system produces a high-resolution, real-time direct visualization of the laryngeal/esophageal/gastric environment, promoting safer intubation and a more efficient and effective TEE probe placement.

Procedural and user TEECAD data was collected on nearly 200 TEE patients performed by 68 physicians across the U.S. using a standardized data questionnaire from May 2024 to March 2025. Case information was collected from 29 attending physicians and 39 fellows at 16 sites. Cases were performed in the echo lab, ICU and the operating room. In all procedures, TEECAD was used to visualize the esophageal inlet and support the esophageal intubation, including TEE probe placement.

Positive results include:

Attending physicians found that using the TEECAD System was beneficial for TEE probe placement in over 91% of cases.

Zero reported adverse events or complications with the TEECAD-guided TEE intubations.

Navigation of the TEECAD received the highest score of "5" in nearly 8 of every 10 cases.

The benefit experienced by physicans resulted from visual confirmation of an unobstructed path to the esophageal inlet thanks to the dynamic, real-time visualization provided by the TEECAD System, as opposed to the current practice of blindly advancing and placing the probe.

About the TEECAD System



Routine transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) intubations are performed blind using only tactile perception and can lead to esophageal injury or failed intubation, especially in high-risk cases.1 TEECAD is the world's first disposable camera designed specifically for cardiologists to use for real-time visualization during TEE intubation. Compatible with leading US TEE probe systems, it connects seamlessly to the probe providing physicians with images of the esophageal inlet and surrounding structures during intubation for more efficient and effective probe placement.

About Visura Technologies



Visura is a privately held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of TEE probe intubation. Visura's TEECAD System is the world's first disposable camera designed specifically for real-time visualization during TEE intubation. Use of TEECAD supports first-pass intubation success and has the potential to reduce costly TEE-related complications. There are over 1.7 million TEE procedures performed annually in the U.S. with TEE procedures growing at an annual rate of 10%.2 For more information, please visit www.visuratechnologies.com.

