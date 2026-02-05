Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN): Invitation to Q4 2025 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 5 February 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter and preliminary 2025 results on Thursday 12th of February 2025. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fuobg9oe

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI64a611c39d97475c8ddf70bb07d2a9b6

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97053621

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.