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Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q3 2026 conference call

October 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 21 October 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will release its third quarter and YTD 2026 results on Thursday 29th of October 2026. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/23oqqa3w

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI30c4210d68f345c0ac1a134fe4578f1c

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.



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