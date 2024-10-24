SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q3 2024 conference call

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 24 October 2024

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter and YTD 2024 results on Thursday 31st of October 2024. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Thursday 31st of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbrzzjjk

Telephone conference (online registration): https://register.vevent.com/register/BI809b345192f14b6882c8bda7de2220b6

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More
October 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Gets Q3 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance on Strong Darzalex Sales
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong