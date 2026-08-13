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Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q2 2026 conference call

August 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 13 August 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will release its second quarter and YTD 2026 results on Thursday 20th of August 2026. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and other interested parties on the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The second quarter conference call will be accessible via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/abe93pzc

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIca3298faa94f4bbb900f07289bc40eb7

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.


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