Vistin Pharma ASA: First quarter 2026 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 24th of April 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

First quarter revenue of MNOK 112 with corresponding EBITDA of MNOK 27. Sales and EBITDA are slightly better than in the same quarter last year, adjusted for currency effects. Strong sales volume of 1.520MT in quarter (+9%), offset by stronger NOK vs EUR and lower global metformin prices compared to same quarter last year.

The net profit ended at MNOK 21.5 (MNOK 21.7) for the first quarter of 2026. While net cash position as of end of March was MNOK 6.

“We are pleased with our first quarter result which is on par with a record strong 2025, adjusted for FX. 9% increase in sales volume shows that we are able to turn increased capacity and available volumes into tangible profitable sales”

Magnus Tolleshaug, CEO

Vistin is currently not affected by the Middle East Hormuz situation due to build up of significant safety stock of critical raw materials during the past quarters which is mitigating potential supply chain interruptions. Increased freight and raw material prices are expected going forward, which in turn will increase the global metformin prices.

The Board of Directors propose for the AGM in May to pay-out an ordinary cash dividend of up to NOK 1.50 per share, to be paid partly with NOK 1 in May and up to NOK 0.50 in November.

The first quarter conference call, which will be held today 24th of April at 8.30am (CET), will be available via webcast and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/req62z7o

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIca3298faa94f4bbb900f07289bc40eb7

The conference call will be held in English.

Please find the Q1 report and presentation enclosed. The report and webcast (recorded) will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

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For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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