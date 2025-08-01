SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on August 7, 2025

August 1, 2025 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report results for its fiscal year 2026 first quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provide a corporate update.



The conference call is being webcast live, and a link can be found under “Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes before the call. The webcast will be archived on Vistagen’s website shortly after the call and will be available for at least 90 days.

For participants interested in participating in the call via dial-in, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with access details via email. https://registrations.events/direct/NTM6228373

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines. Pherines specifically and selectively bind as agonists on peripheral receptors on human nasal chemosensory neurons and are designed to rapidly activate olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits believed to regulate brain areas involved in behavior and autonomic nervous system activity. They are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options if successfully developed and approved.

Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and multiple women’s health conditions, including vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.


Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Mark A. McPartland
markmcp@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:
Michelle P. Wellington
mwellington@vistagen.com

Northern California Earnings Events
Vistagen
