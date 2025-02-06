Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on February 13, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report results for its fiscal year 2025 third quarter ended December 31, 2024, and provide a corporate update.





The conference call is being webcast live and a link can be found under “Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Participants may register for the live call link HERE to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on Vistagen’s website within 24 hours after the end of the live conference call and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates from a new class of intranasal therapies called pherines. Pherines specifically and selectively bind to peripheral receptors in human nasal chemosensory neurons, which activate olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits without requiring systemic absorption or uptake into the brain to achieve desired therapeutic benefits and differentiated safety. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with potential to impact certain neurological conditions involving the NMDA receptor. Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent disorders, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Contacts



Investors Inquiries:

Mark A. McPartland

markmcp@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:

Michelle Wellington

mwellington@vistagen.com