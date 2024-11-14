Vistagen to Present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VTGN #mentalhealth--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage company dedicated to pioneering neuroscience based on nose-to-brain neurocircuitry, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings during the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference taking place November 18 and 19, 2024 in New York City.





Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 18 at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast will be accessible through the “Events” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com. Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact their Stifel representative.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage company leveraging its pioneering neuroscience and deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of intranasal product candidates called pherines. Each pherine product candidate in Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline is designed to rapidly activate olfactory system and brain neurocircuitry to achieve desired therapeutic benefits and differentiated safety without requiring systemic absorption or binding to neurons in the brain. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug, AV-101, with potential to impact certain neurological conditions involving the NMDA receptor. Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent disorders, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Contacts



Investors:

Mark A. McPartland

Vistagen Therapeutics

markmcp@vistagen.com

Media:

Caren Scannell

Vistagen Therapeutics

cscannell@vistagen.com