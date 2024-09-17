SUBSCRIBE
Viromed Medical AG Plans to Acquire All Shares of ActivCell Group AG by Way of a Capital Increase Against Contribution in Kind with Exclusion of Subscription Rights

September 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

PINNEBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viromed Medical AG (Ticker: VMED; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65; “Viromed”; the “Company”) plans to acquire all shares in ActivCell Group AG, Switzerland, and thus strategically expand its product portfolio. To this end, the Company has today signed a term sheet with the owners of ActivCell Group AG and will immediately enter into further negotiations with the objective of concluding an agreement. With the acquisition of ActivCell Group AG, Viromed expands the treatment spectrum of its products with additional indications and expects an accelerated market launch in the European Union with its own cold plasma product series.

ActivCell Group AG is active in the development and manufacture of cold plasma therapy pens and has received approval for its products (CE-Notified-Body-No. 0297) in category 2a in accordance with the EU directive 2017/745 on medical devices (Medical Device Regulation, MDR) for use in skin and wound treatment in human medicine.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the current 2024 financial year. The purchase price for the 100% takeover of ActivCell Group AG is expected to be in the mid-single-digit million-euro range. The purchase price is to be paid exclusively by granting new shares in the Company by making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2022 by means of a capital increase against contributions in kind, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights.

The closing of the transaction is subject to a final agreement with the shareholders of ActivCell Group AG.

Contacts

Uwe Perbandt
CEO
Flensburger Strasse 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Email: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
www.viromed-medical-ag.de

