Viridian Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing potentially best-in-class medicines for autoimmune and rare diseases, today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Management will host a live conference call on November 4, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing better medicines for patients with autoimmune and rare diseases. Utilizing our expertise in antibody discovery and protein engineering, we aim to build on proven science to develop innovative medicines that address unmet needs and improve patient outcomes.

With an immediate focus in thyroid eye disease (TED), we developed LumvoaTM, a full IGF-1R antagonist approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. We are also advancing elegrobart, a late-stage investigational subcutaneous therapy designed to further address unmet needs in TED and improve patient convenience. Beyond TED, we are advancing a pipeline of potential best-in-class medicines to address multiple serious autoimmune diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn and X.

Investors

Greg Rossino

grossino@viridiantherapeutics.com