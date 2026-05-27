Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing potentially best-in-class medicines for autoimmune and rare diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference : Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 5:30pm ET in New York, NY

: Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 5:30pm ET in New York, NY Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 4:00pm ET in Miami, FL

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Viridian website at viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay will be available following each event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing potential best-in-class medicines for patients with autoimmune and rare diseases. Viridian’s expertise in antibody discovery and protein engineering enables the development of differentiated therapeutic candidates for validated drug targets and disease-driving mechanisms in autoimmune and rare diseases.

Viridian is advancing multiple late-stage, anti-insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The company conducted a pivotal program for veligrotug, including two global phase 3 clinical trials, THRIVE and THRIVE-2, to evaluate its efficacy and safety in patients with active and chronic TED. THRIVE and THRIVE-2 reported positive topline data, meeting their primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints. Viridian is also advancing elegrobart as the potential first subcutaneous autoinjector for the treatment of TED. Viridian is conducting an ongoing pivotal program for elegrobart, including two global phase 3 pivotal clinical trials, REVEAL-1 and REVEAL-2, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of elegrobart in patients with active and chronic TED. REVEAL-1 and REVEAL-2 reported positive topline data, meeting their primary endpoints and multiple secondary endpoints.

In addition to its IGF‑1R inhibitor portfolio, Viridian is developing an anti–thyroid‑stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR) program designed as a potential therapy for TED and Graves’ disease.

Viridian is also advancing a novel portfolio of neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) inhibitors, including VRDN-006 and VRDN-008, which have the potential to be developed in multiple autoimmune diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn and X.

Investors

Greg Rossino

grossino@viridiantherapeutics.com

Media

Lisa Lopez

llopez@viridiantherapeutics.com