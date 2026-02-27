Vir Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference : Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT in Boston, Massachusetts.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference : Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. ET/10:40 a.m. PT in Miami, Florida.

: Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. ET/10:40 a.m. PT in Miami, Florida. Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available at https://investors.vir.bio and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a portfolio of preclinical programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the universal PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

Media Contact

Caren Scannell

Director, Communications

cscannell@vir.bio

Investor Contact

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Head of Investor Relations

kpatel@vir.bio