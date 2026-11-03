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Press Releases

Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Jefferies 2026 London Healthcare Conference

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2026 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. GMT / 5:30 a.m. ET in London, United Kingdom.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://investors.vir.bio and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.


Contacts

Media Contact
Caren Scannell
Director, Communications
cscannell@vir.bio

Investor Contact
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Head of Investor Relations
kpatel@vir.bio

Northern California Events Healthcare
Vir Biotechnology
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