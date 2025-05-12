SUBSCRIBE
Vir Biotechnology to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference

May 12, 2025 
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.


Contacts

Media
Corporate Communications, Vir Biotechnology
corporatecomms@vir.bio

Investors
Richard Lepke
Senior Director, Investor Relations
rlepke@vir.bio

