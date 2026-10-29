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Press Releases

Vir Biotechnology Announces Appointment of Suzanne Topalian to its Board of Directors

October 28, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today announced the appointment of Suzanne Topalian, M.D., to its Board of Directors, effective October 27, 2026. Dr. Topalian is the Bloomberg-Kimmel Professor of Cancer Immunotherapy at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine* and serves as Associate Director of the Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Director Melanoma/Skin Cancer Program in the Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.



“Suzanne brings extraordinary depth of expertise in cancer immunotherapy and a track record of advancing groundbreaking science into meaningful solutions for patients,” said Marianne De Backer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vir Biotechnology. “Her perspective will be tremendously valuable as we continue to build our oncology portfolio and apply our integrated discovery and engineering capabilities with the broad potential of the PRO-XTEN® platform to develop new therapeutic approaches for patients with cancer.”

"Vir Biotechnology is building a differentiated scientific foundation in oncology, bringing together impressive capabilities in the development of masked T-cell engagers that could unlock the potential of this powerful modality for solid tumors,” said Dr. Topalian. “I’m excited to join the Board and contribute to the accelerating momentum of the company’s clinical and strategic progress.”

Dr. Topalian is a physician-scientist and internationally recognized leader in cancer immunotherapy whose foundational research on anti-tumor immunity and PD-1 blockade helped establish immune checkpoint inhibition as a pillar of modern oncology. She has authored over 180 peer‑reviewed publications and is one of the most highly cited biomedical researchers. Dr. Topalian’s work has garnered numerous awards, and she was recognized with election to the National Academy of Medicine in 2017 and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Academy in 2022.

Dr. Topalian holds a B.A. in English from Wellesley College. She received her M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed postgraduate training in general surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and surgical oncology at the National Institutes of Health.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the universal PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

*Participation by Dr. Topalian (as a director of Vir Biotechnology) does not constitute or imply endorsement of Vir Biotechnology by Johns Hopkins University.


Contacts

Media Contact
Caren Scannell
Director, Communications
cscannell@vir.bio

Investor Contact
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Head of Investor Relations
kpatel@vir.bio

Northern California People
Vir Biotechnology
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