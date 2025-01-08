VION Biosciences Names Vince Stoyanov as Chief Strategy and Development Officer

Appointment signals acceleration of organic and inorganic growth for VION as it looks to expand in 2025

VION Biosciences, a life science platform company focused on specialty materials in the life science research, diagnostics, and drug discovery spaces, today announced Vince Stoyanov as its Chief Strategy and Development Officer. He will lead corporate development, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and other related corporate functions, bringing both expertise and continued energy to VION at a critical moment in its expansion efforts.





With more than 20 years of experience in the life science technology industry, Mr. Stoyanov has successfully led enterprise-level strategy, M&A, and corporate business development efforts across the biopharma, diagnostics, laboratory testing, and life science research markets. His background aligns with VION’s focus on intentional but rapid growth in these industries, and his expertise will carry VION into 2025 with a clear vision for accelerated growth.

Prior to joining VION, Vince led strategy and corporate development at Advancion, a global provider of high-performance specialty ingredients, where he helped reposition the platform as a leading life science and advanced materials brand. Earlier, he served as Head of Global Business Development for Merck KGaA’s Life Sciences sector, overseeing inorganic growth strategy across M&A, open innovation, and investments. His career also includes a decade at Agilent Technologies, where he held strategic roles in M&A and business development, spanning laboratory test and measurement, biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing, genomics, and clinical diagnostics. Vince holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from Colgate University and an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

When asked about the value of this new role, Mark Thornton, CEO of VION Biosciences, stated “VION’s promise has always been to take on complexity for our customers so they can focus on what matters most to them while collaborating to develop innovative solutions that accelerate their breakthroughs. As we look to the future and expand our offerings to better serve our customers across biopharma, diagnostics, lab testing, and life science research, it became clear we needed a leader with deep insight into these industries and a demonstrated ability to scale businesses strategically. Vince is that leader. His outstanding track record in transforming companies, identifying high-impact opportunities, and building customer-focused solutions makes him an ideal fit for VION. With our acquisitions of Ansh Labs and Echelon Biosciences last year, we are already well-positioned for organic growth; however, with Vince’s leadership, we can significantly accelerate our trajectory. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the path we’ll chart together as a team in 2025 and beyond.”

About VION Biosciences

VION Biosciences is a life science company focused on manufacturing mission-critical materials, assays, kits, and reagents. It also provides value-added services to support scientific discovery, clinical testing, therapeutic development, STEM education, and other innovative solutions across a broad range of customer applications.

