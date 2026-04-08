VION Biosciences Closes Acquisition of CTL, Strengthening Functional Immune Monitoring Capabilities

CTL adds analyzers, software, consumables, and services at a workflow-critical measurement layer across translational and clinical research

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VION Biosciences ("VION"), a life sciences company building differentiated capabilities across research, diagnostics, and drug development workflows, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Cellular Technology Limited ("CTL"), a provider of functional immune monitoring analyzers, software, consumables, and services.

This strategic acquisition strengthens VION’s goal to support its customers at a critical measurement layer in immune medicine: the ability to quantify functional immune response across translational and clinical workflows. CTL’s technologies are widely used to measure T cell and B cell responses in applications such as vaccine development, immune-oncology, infectious disease research, and cell therapy. CTL’s ELISPOT and FluoroSpot analyzers, regulatory-grade software, matched consumables, and sponsor-facing assay services expand VION’s capacity to support customers with integrated workflow solutions that combine instrumentation, software, consumables, and services into a unified operating model.

CTL brings an established global installed base, recurring consumables and services, specialized assay expertise, and deep customer embedment across immunology-focused research and development environments. The business will continue operating under its existing leadership and serving its customers while benefiting from VION’s broader commercial, operational, and strategic infrastructure.

“CTL represents a highly strategic addition to the VION platform and strengthens our presence at a workflow-critical point in immune medicine,” said Mark Thornton, Chief Executive Officer of VION Biosciences. ”Functional cellular immune monitoring is becoming increasingly central to translational research and clinical development, as the ability to quantify immune response plays a critical role in understanding therapeutic activity. By integrating CTL into our business, we are expanding our ability to deliver more connected, workflow-oriented solutions that embed these measurement capabilities directly into the workflow environments our customers depend on.”

CTL is expected to play a key role within VION’s integrated operating model, supporting deeper customer integration and enabling expansion into adjacent workflow layers over time.

"Joining VION marks an exciting new chapter for CTL," said Paul Lehmann and Magdalena Tary-Lehmann, Co-Founders of Cellular Technology Limited. "We founded CTL to deliver highly sensitive, reproducible cellular immune monitoring solutions to customers whose work demands rigor and consistency. As part of VION, we look forward to continuing that mission, supporting our customers, and expanding the reach of the solutions we have built."

Since 2023, VION has completed five acquisitions aimed at building a set of integrated capabilities that span critical components of research and clinical workflows across both the biopharmaceutical drug discovery and clinical diagnostic landscapes. The addition of CTL further strengthens VION’s position in immune monitoring and advances its strategy to deliver integrated, workflow-oriented solutions to customers globally.

About VION Biosciences

VION Biosciences is a life science company focused on manufacturing mission-critical materials, assays, kits, and reagents. It also provides value-added services to support scientific discovery, clinical testing, therapeutic development, STEM education, and other innovative solutions across a broad range of customer applications.

Vince Stoyanov

Chief Strategy and Development Officer

vince.stoyanov@vionbiosciences.com