Victory Square Announces U.S. Patent Allowance for Insu Therapeutics’ Needle-Free Insulin and GLP-1 Delivery Platform

Milestone advances portfolio company's intellectual-property foundation for InsuTab™ and BuccaGLP™, supported by an exclusive worldwide UBC licence and Hydreight's previously disclosed U.S. distribution rights

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square," "VST" or the "Company") (CSE: VST) (OTCQX: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6) today announced that portfolio company Insu Therapeutics Inc. ("Insu") has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for a patent application covering its buccal peptide-delivery technology.

The allowance advances the intellectual-property foundation behind InsuTab™, Insu's investigational buccal insulin formulation, and BuccaGLP™, its investigational buccal semaglutide formulation. Both programs are being developed to deliver peptide medicines through the lining of the mouth, offering a potential needle-free alternative to injections.

Insu holds an exclusive, worldwide licence from the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), granting it rights to develop, market, commercialize and sublicense the licensed technology globally. Within Victory Square's portfolio, Hydreight Technologies Inc. has also invested in Insu and previously disclosed exclusive U.S. distribution rights for peptide therapeutics utilizing Insu's buccal technology, subject to successful development and regulatory approvals.

The patent application has cleared substantive examination. Formal patent issuance remains subject to payment of the required issue fee and completion of remaining formalities.

"Peptide medicines are changing the treatment of diabetes and obesity. How patients take those medicines is an important part of the opportunity," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square Technologies. "Insu is developing a delivery platform with insulin and semaglutide as its first programs. This U.S. patent allowance advances the foundation for that business, alongside its exclusive worldwide technology licence and the potential U.S. distribution channel established with Hydreight."

A delivery platform with multiple development opportunities

The Notice of Allowance relates to U.S. Patent Application No. 18/513,373, titled "Mucoadhesive Pharmaceutical Dosage Form for Unidirectional Release of Peptide Therapeutic Particles."

The application concerns a layered dosage form designed to adhere to the inner cheek and direct the release of a peptide medicine toward the underlying tissue. Insu's approach is intended to support absorption through the mouth's lining rather than relying on gastrointestinal absorption after swallowing. The scope of patent protection will be determined by the final issued claims.

Insu is applying this delivery architecture to two initial programs:

InsuTab™: an investigational buccal insulin formulation.

an investigational buccal insulin formulation. BuccaGLP™: an investigational buccal semaglutide formulation for a GLP-1 medicine used in metabolic disease.

Its exclusive worldwide licence also provides a foundation for pursuing potential licensing and co-development opportunities as the technology progresses.

Designed around practical treatment needs

Insu's development strategy addresses a practical question: how to deliver established peptide medicines in a form that could be easier for patients to incorporate into daily life.

Injectable treatments require needles and associated administration supplies. Certain swallowed peptide formulations require carefully timed dosing around food, beverages and other medicines. Insu is developing its buccal formulations to offer a different route of administration.

Insu reports that its formulation does not require fasting or restrictions on food and drink before or after dosing. Its buccal format is designed to avoid the needles and injection supplies used to administer injectable products. These potential convenience benefits remain subject to further evaluation as the individual candidates advance through development.

Research supporting the initial programs

Insu has completed laboratory, cell-culture and rat studies at UBC as proof-of-concept work for its buccal insulin program. Its buccal semaglutide program applies the same delivery architecture to a GLP-1 medicine.

Research by members of Insu's scientific team was published in Pharmaceutics in September 2023 under the title "Concept for a Unidirectional Release Mucoadhesive Buccal Tablet for Oral Delivery of Antidiabetic Peptide Drugs Such as Insulin, Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1), and their Analogs."

The publication describes the scientific rationale for buccal peptide delivery and unidirectional-release formulations. Further studies are required to establish the performance, safety and efficacy of Insu's individual candidates.

"This allowance is an important step in advancing the technology behind InsuTab and BuccaGLP," said Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh, Board chair and Co-Founder of Insu Therapeutics. "Our focus is to translate the research into practical needle-free formulations for insulin and semaglutide. The exclusive UBC licence and this patent milestone support that work and our ability to pursue future development partnerships."

Development in an expanding therapeutic market

Insu's initial programs target insulin and GLP-1 medicines used in diabetes and metabolic disease.

Morgan Stanley Research reports approximately US$79 billion in global GLP-1 sales in 2025 and forecasts that the category could reach US$190 billion by 2035. This forecast describes the broader therapeutic market, rather than Insu's addressable revenue or expected market share.

Insu's commercial opportunity will depend on successful development, regulatory approval, manufacturing readiness and adoption of its products.

Connecting innovation with healthcare infrastructure

The relationship between Insu and Hydreight adds a potential distribution channel to Insu's development strategy.

As announced on March 13, 2026, Hydreight completed a C$300,000 strategic investment in Insu and disclosed exclusive U.S. rights to distribute peptide therapeutics utilizing Insu's buccal delivery technology, subject to successful development and regulatory approvals.

Hydreight operates healthcare infrastructure connecting physicians, pharmacies and patients across all 50 U.S. states. If Insu's candidates successfully complete development and receive the required approvals, that infrastructure could support future U.S. distribution under the previously disclosed rights. Any introduction would require appropriate product-specific prescribing, pharmacy, manufacturing and operational arrangements.

"For VST shareholders, this milestone shows the progress of a business we have helped build around university-developed technology," added Tejani. "Insu is advancing the delivery platform, while Hydreight brings healthcare infrastructure that could support its future distribution. Our focus is to help these businesses turn that foundation into products, partnerships and long-term shareholder value."

Victory Square continues to support Insu as it advances its development programs and prepares for regulatory engagement.

InsuTab and BuccaGLP remain investigational and are not approved for commercial sale. Patent allowance does not establish clinical safety or efficacy or constitute regulatory approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shafin Diamond Tejani



Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Victory Square Technologies Inc.

About Insu Therapeutics

Insu Therapeutics Inc. is a Vancouver-based biotechnology company and UBC spin-off developing needle-free buccal formulations for peptide medicines. Its initial programs are InsuTab, a buccal insulin formulation, and BuccaGLP, a buccal semaglutide formulation. Insu holds an exclusive worldwide licence from UBC to its mucoadhesive, unidirectional peptide-delivery technology, with related patent applications in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a venture builder focused on healthcare infrastructure, digital health, artificial intelligence and emerging technology platforms. The Company supports portfolio businesses through capital, strategic guidance and business development as they advance their technologies and build commercial operations.

For more information, visit www.victorysquare.com.

References

Pratap-Singh A., Guo Y., Baldelli A. and Singh A. Pharmaceutics. 2023;15(9):2265. DOI: 10.3390/pharmaceutics15092265.

Morgan Stanley Research. "Obesity Drugs Are Scaling Fast." April 22, 2026.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. "Hydreight Technologies Closes Strategic Investment in Insu Therapeutics." March 13, 2026.

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking information concerning anticipated patent issuance and scope, Insu's development programs, potential product benefits, regulatory engagement and approvals, manufacturing readiness, licensing and co-development opportunities, potential U.S. distribution through Hydreight, shareholder value and third-party market forecasts.

Such information reflects current expectations and assumptions, including that Insu can obtain sufficient funding, generate satisfactory development results, secure required approvals and maintain relevant intellectual-property and contractual rights, and that suitable manufacturing and distribution arrangements can be established.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, including patent issuance and scope, development outcomes, safety and efficacy findings, funding availability, regulatory requirements, manufacturing capacity, competition, market adoption and the ability to implement commercial arrangements. Actual results may differ materially. There is no assurance that Insu's candidates will receive regulatory approval, achieve commercial success or generate revenue for Insu, Hydreight or Victory Square. Third-party market forecasts are estimates and may not be realized.

Readers should also review the risk factors in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information.

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