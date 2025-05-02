SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vicore to Present at the Nordea Equities Healthcare Seminar

May 2, 2025 | 
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the 2025 Nordea Equities Healthcare Seminar:

  • Location: Stockholm, Sweden

  • Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

  • Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, May 8 at 11:25 AM CET

  • Presenter: Hans Jeppsson, CFO

The company's management will also be available for meetings at the conference.

For further information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

Vicore to Present at the Nordea Equities Healthcare Seminar

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



Europe Events
