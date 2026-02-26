Vicore Pharma to Present at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO)(STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Location: Boston, USA

Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 4 at 1:50 PM EST

Webcast: Link

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Location: Miami, USA

Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, March 9 at 11:20 AM EST

Webcast: Link

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms

2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Location: Miami, USA

Format: 1×1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms

Sweden Life Science Day 2026

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

Format: Presentation

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 4 at 9:15 AM CET

Participant: Hans Jeppsson, CFO

For more information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com



About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.



Vicore is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

