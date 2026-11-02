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Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Stifel Healthcare Conference

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming healthcare conferences:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

  • Location: InterContinental Boston, Boston
  • Format: Fireside chat and 1×1 meetings
  • Date and time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 8:00-8:25 AM ET
  • Participant: Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer
  • Webcast: Link

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

  • Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York
  • Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
  • Date and time: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 10:40-11:10 AM ET
  • Participant: Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer
  • Webcast: Link

For further information, please contact:
Hans Jeppsson, Chief Financial Officer, +46 (0)70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small-molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

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Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Stifel Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



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