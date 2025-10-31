SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vicarious Surgical to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13, 2025

October 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve lives by transforming robotic surgery, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1 833-470-1428 for domestic callers or +1 404-975-4839 for international callers, using access code: 623856. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact
ir@vicarioussurgical.com

Media Inquiries
media@vicarioussurgical.com

Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Earnings
BMS Battles ‘Deeply Ingrained’ Prescribing Habits in Schizophrenia as Cobenfy Misses Q3 Estimates
October 30, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Woman, physician, doctor with magnifying glass standing on ladder. Square composition. EPS10.
Earnings
As Biogen Nears Presymptomatic Alzheimer’s Readout for Leqembi, Can Doctors Be Convinced?
October 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Zepbound Topples Sales King Keytruda as Lilly Reports 54% YoY Revenue Rise for Q3
October 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK Points to ‘Macro Factors’ To Explain US Shingrix Demand Crash
October 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac