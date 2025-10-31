Vicarious Surgical to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13, 2025

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve lives by transforming robotic surgery, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1 833-470-1428 for domestic callers or +1 404-975-4839 for international callers, using access code: 623856. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Investor Contact

ir@vicarioussurgical.com

Media Inquiries

media@vicarioussurgical.com