Press Releases

Viatris to Present at the BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference

April 25, 2025 | 
PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The company's presentation will begin at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event at can be found at investor.viatris.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedInInstagramYouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

