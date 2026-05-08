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Viatris to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that the Company will present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris 

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We meet the needs of patients around the world by acting decisively with ingenuity and resolve. Whether we're developing new medicines, working to maintain a resilient supply of needed therapies, or pursuing bold innovation, we strive to deliver solutions that are effective at scale and built to endure. We're purpose-built to make an impact with a dynamic portfolio that spans generics, established brands and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai, China, and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedInInstagramYouTube and X

Viatris OUS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)

 

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SOURCE Viatris Inc.

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