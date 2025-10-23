SUBSCRIBE
Vial Initiates Phase 1 Trial of VIAL-INHBE, an INHBE (Activin E) siRNA for the Treatment of Obesity

October 23, 2025 | 
◆ VIAL-INHBE is a novel, GalNAc-conjugated INHBE (Activin E) siRNA for the treatment of obesity and other cardiometabolic indications with a projected Q6M dosing intervall
◆ VIAL-INHBE DIO mouse model data demonstrated compelling fat-selective weight-loss and lean mass preservation
◆ Combination therapy with a low-dose GLP-1 resulted in synergistic weight loss and lean mass preservation that was maintained off-GLP-1 treatment
◆ A Phase 1 open-label study in Australia is initiating to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic responses
◆ Interim subcutaneous safety and pharmacokinetic data are expected in H1 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — October 23, 2025Vial, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it is initiating the Phase 1 trial for a novel INHBE (Activin E) siRNA, which is being developed as a potentially best-in-class treatment for people living with obesity, as well as other cardiometabolic diseases.

“The initiation of the Phase 1 trial for Vial’s INHBE siRNA program is a major milestone in advancing the program.” said Simon Burns, CEO of Vial. “We look forward to sharing the interim data from the Phase 1.”

The VIAL-INHBE Phase 1 trial is a first-in-human, single-ascending dose trial. The study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of a subcutaneous dose of VIAL-INHBE. Vial expects interim data from the trial in the first half of 2026 and plans to initiate a multi-region Phase 2 trial in obesity later in 2026.

“GLP-1s have revolutionized the obesity treatment landscape, but there remain significant unmet needs: poor GI tolerability and associated high discontinuation rates, loss of lean mass, and weight regain post-GLP-1 treatment” said Preeti Sareen, Ph.D., Head of Strategy at Vial. “Our DIO mouse model showed that VIAL-INHBE together with a lower, more tolerable GLP-1 dose achieved similar total body weight loss as high dose GLP-1, while preserving lean mass and attenuating weight rebound post-treatment.”

About VIAL-INHBE

VIAL-INHBE is a novel, INHBE (Activin E) siRNA for the treatment of obesity and other cardiometabolic indications. Preclinical data support a potentially best-in-class profile as it relates to fat-selective weight loss, off-treatment weight maintenance, and dosing interval.

About Vial

Vial is a clinical-stage biotech company based in San Francisco that has raised $100M+ to date from leading life sciences investors including General Catalyst, Buckley Ventures, and Byers Capital. Vial is focused on advancing a pipeline of potentially best-in-class biologics and RNA therapeutics across areas of unmet medical need. Founded in 2020, Vial is a multidisciplinary team across R&D, Clinical Development, Clinical Operations, Engineering, Product, and Design.

Contact

Max James, Chief Business Officer

Max.James@vial.com

For Media:

Press@vial.com

For more information, please visit https://vial.com 

 

