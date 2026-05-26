Vetter Achieves Platinum Status as a Best Managed Company

Ravensburg, May 26, 2026: Vetter, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has been named a Best Managed Company for the seventh year in a row. The family-owned business was the only company in this year’s competition to be newly awarded Platinum status. The prestigious prize is awarded by Deloitte Private, UBS, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V. (Federation of German Industries, BDI) to companies for outstanding achievements in leadership and management. The jury evaluates companies according to four value drivers: strategy, productivity, culture and commitment, and governance and finance. In 2026, the CDMO received the award primarily for consistent further development of its corporate strategy and its operational processes in the context of a globally challenging environment. The trophy and certificate were presented to Vetter at an awards ceremony on May 21 at the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany.

Strategic foresight, active risk management and sustainable growth The jury was particularly impressed by the company's consistent and ongoing strategic efforts: The successful completion of the current Vetter NExT 2029 strategic program lays a solid foundation for developing and finalizing a new, forward-looking program this year. Vetter also stood out for its clear focus on achieving ambitious climate protection targets and its ongoing development of integrated corporate reporting and risk management, which strengthens its permanent ability to act. This enables the CDMO to act with foresight and reliability, even in times of geopolitical uncertainties and their potential impact on supply chains, energy supply and other external conditions. "Being once again recognized as a Best Managed Company underscores the strength and resilience of our strategic corporate direction," says Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. "Our sustainable growth is the result of long-term thinking and investments in our service portfolio, and the required infrastructure. In this way, we consistently pursue our goal of supplying patients worldwide with vital medicines – and improving their quality of life every day." Vetter Managing Director Titus Ottinger adds: "Another key area of investment for us is in the digitalization of our value-added corporate processes. The potential impact is significant. So is our core objective: to reduce the number of manual interfaces, create more seamless data flows, and increase data integrity – without compromising on compliance. In this way, we are strengthening our position as a leader in quality and technology as well as our customers’ long-term trust in us." Environmental responsibility and continuous investment in employees The jury also recognized Vetter’s clearly defined, ambitious climate targets, through which the company is systematically working to reduce its CO 2 emissions, among other initiatives. The CDMO successfully combines environmental responsibility with economic success. In addition, the jury highlighted the company’s comprehensive commitment to securing skilled workers and employee development. Through innovative approaches such as the Integrative Entry Program, Vetter taps into additional skilled worker potential and enables successful qualification, language training and integration. The company-wide rollout of its digital platform Vetter Learning deliberately places a clear focus on lifelong learning, knowledge transfer and the continuous professional development of its employees. Markus Seiz, Head of the Best Managed Companies (BMC) Program in Germany at Deloitte Private, emphasizes: "We have been working with Vetter for many years now, and we are impressed by the intensity and consistency with which the management and employees engage in strategic processes. The pharmaceutical service provider is also an excellent example of how the application process itself can be used as a source of additional momentum for the company." © Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family (right) along with Vetter Managing Director Titus Ottinger (left) at the awards ceremony at the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany.



Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here. About Vetter Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, renowned pharma and biotech companies benefit from decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its 7,300 employees. In close collaboration with its customers, the Vetter team helps enable the supply to patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative approaches, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. Vetter takes responsibility for sustainable practices and operates as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition of Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn. Contact Vetter Pharma International GmbH Markus Kirchner Company Spokesperson / Media Relations Eywiesenstraße 5 88212 Ravensburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729 E-Mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com