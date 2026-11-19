XPRIZE founder and globally recognized key opinion leader and entrepreneur joins a Board led by Chairman Harvey Spevak, alongside David Adelman, Kevin Mayer, Lee Applbaum, Dr. Kevin Serre, Robert McCue & James McRoberts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) -(CSE: VLAB) ("" or the ""), a leading global peptide and longevity company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Diamandis to its Board of Directors (the ""), effective November 19, 2026.Dr. Diamandis is a highly recognized entrepreneur and thought leader in longevity, exponential technology and health innovation. He is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation; the Executive Founder of Singularity University; Co-founder and Chairman of Fountain Life, an integrated longevity and preventative health platform; and Co-founder of BOLD Capital Partners, a venture fund investing in exponential technologies. Over his career, Dr. Diamandis has founded more than 25 companies across health-tech, space, venture capital and education.Dr. Diamandis holds degrees in molecular genetics and aerospace engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He is abestselling author whose books includeand the #1 bestseller, co-authored with Tony Robbins.has named him one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders."As a Director, Dr. Diamandis will support Vesalius's strategy across its peptide and longevity platform, scientific and clinical positioning, and strategic partnerships as the Company scales its provider network and brand globally.saidWith the appointment of Dr. Diamandis, the Board now includes Harvey Spevak (Chairman), David Adelman, Kevin Mayer, Lee Applbaum, Kevin Serre, Robert McCue, and James McRoberts.The Company also announces that Joel Leonoff has stepped down from the Board, effective November 19, 2026.said. "The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 6,300,000 restricted share units ("") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling RSU Plan (the "").Each RSU expires three (3) years from the grant date. Of the RSUs granted, 1,750,000 vest immediately on the grant date, 1,137,500 vest six (6) months following the grant date, 1,537,500 vest twelve (12) months following the grant date, 937,500 vest eighteen (18) months following the grant date, and 937,500 vest twenty-four (24) months following the grant date.All RSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.Vesalius Longevity Labs (CSE: VLAB) is a longevity and regenerative health platform focused on peptides, biologics and preventative healthcare. Vesalius's proprietary ecosystem is designed to connect healthcare providers with trusted, compliant pharmacies and support the people they serve with access to quality therapies, education, and partnerships.Through its announced collaboration with Celularity, the Company is developing a U.S. final-stage manufacturing and supply platform for its Peptual®-branded peptide APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for domestic and international compounding supply chains in accordance with local laws and regulations. Vesalius's vision is to deliver on the promise of longevity by enabling the future of personalized health and wellness.Investors interested in learning more about Vesalius Longevity Labs are encouraged to contact the Company at:For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at+1(604) 785-0850Jack Taylor Worldwide,The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's global expansion plans and growth objectives; the advancement of Vesalius's healthcare provider platform in the longevity space; the anticipated benefits of Dr. Diamandis' appointment to the Board and his expected contributions to the Company's growth and brand-building strategy; the Company's intention to leverage Dr. Diamandis' expertise in scaling premium wellness experiences; the scaling of the Company's provider-led platform globally; the anticipated benefits of the exclusive manufacturing partnership with Celularity, Inc., including the development of a dedicated U.S. final stage API manufacturing and supply platform for the Company's Peptual®-branded APIs; the advancement and commercialization of the Company's Peptual®-branded peptide APIs; the Company's ambition to build a category-defining brand that earns the trust of providers and patients; and the Company's ability to shape the future of peptides and longevity.Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully execute its global expansion strategy; the ability to retain and attract key personnel, including the anticipated contributions of Mr. Spevak; the ability of the Company to grow its healthcare provider network domestically and internationally; risks associated with the manufacturing partnership with Celularity, Inc., including regulatory approvals and manufacturing timelines; the ability of the Company to successfully develop and commercialize its Peptual®-branded APIs to cGMP standards; risks inherent in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and wellness industries, including regulatory and competitive risks; the actual size and growth rate of the peptide therapeutics market differing materially from third-party projections; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations and growth plans; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings made available on SEDAR+ atAlthough the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.To view the source version of this press release, please visit