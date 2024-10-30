Vertex to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced management participation in two upcoming investor conferences.





Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Stuart A. Arbuckle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of management’s remarks will be available through the Vertex website, www.vrtx.com in the “Investors” section under the “News and Events” page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has approved medicines that treat the underlying causes of multiple chronic, life-shortening genetic diseases — cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia — and continues to advance clinical and research programs in these diseases. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry’s top places to work, including 15 consecutive years on Science magazine’s Top Employers list and one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex’s history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

(VRTX-WEB)

Contacts



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Investors:

InvestorInfo@vrtx.com