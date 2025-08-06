SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on August 12, 2025

August 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, and provide a corporate update.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-800-267-6316 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9783 (international) and using the conference ID: VERRICA. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call to register.

A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.verrica.com, or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Verrica’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only commercially available treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John J Kirby 
Interim Chief Financial Officer 
jkirby@verrica.com
Kevin Gardner 
LifeSci Advisors 
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phone headset in hands flat vector illustration. Phone as symbol of connection with customer, support or feedback. Hotline, service, media, network, help concept
Earnings
Pfizer CEO in Touch With President Over Most Favored Nation Drug Pricing
August 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Rare diseases
BioMarin Axes Pre-Clinical PKU Drug, Citing Underwhelming Immunogenicity
August 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
©Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.
Earnings
Trial Failure of Vertex’s Next-Gen Pain Drug Mars Strong Q2 Earnings
August 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Biontech SE headquarters with company flags, German biotechnology company, BioNTech Manufacturing, development and production active immunotherapeutic agents in Mainz, Germany - September 7, 2024
Earnings
BioNTech Commits to Infectious Diseases Amid Questions Over Vaccine Demand
August 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor