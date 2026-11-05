Verismo Therapeutics to Present First-in-Human SynKIR™-310 KIR-CAR Clinical Data Showing Robust Antitumor Activity and Favorable Safety Profile in Oral Presentation at 68th ASH Annual Meeting

Interim clinical data of SynKIR™-310, a CD19-targeted KIR-CAR T therapy, showed no CRS, ICANS, or DLT in the first two dose levels, coupled with robust antitumor activity in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL)

Verismo also presenting two preclinical posters: 1. Introducing a novel CD19/CD20 dual-targeted KIR-CAR designed to address variability in antigen expression on lymphoma cells, and 2. Comparing multi-chain SynKIR™-310 head-to-head with single-chain CAR T designs

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T cell therapy company pioneering a novel multi-chain KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced that clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 CELESTIAL-301 trial (NCT06544265) of SynKIR™-310 have been selected for an oral presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 12-15, 2026, in New Orleans. The oral presentation will include updated clinical and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic correlative data across SynKIR™-310 dose cohorts 1 through 3 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) following at least two prior lines of therapy.

In the initial clinical readout, SynKIR™-310 showed an 80% objective response rate (4 of 5 evaluable patients) and a 60% complete response rate across dose cohorts 1 and 2, and the median duration of response in patients with a complete response was not reached with one patient in continued complete response at the 12-month assessment. No cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) of any grade was reported in any patient treated at the first two dose levels, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed. Three of the six treated patients received SynKIR™-310 in the outpatient setting. Additional data will be presented at the ASH 2026 oral session in December.

Verismo will also present two additional preclinical poster abstracts — a novel CD19/CD20 dual-targeted KIR-CAR and a head-to-head preclinical comparison of SynKIR™-310 against single-chain CAR T designs. The dual-targeted construct (Yucel et al.) addresses antigen heterogeneity — a leading cause of relapse after conventional CD19 CAR T — and shows substantially reduced cytokine levels versus a single-chain benchmark. In the head-to-head comparison (Blair et al.), SynKIR™-310 achieved deeper tumor control than single-chain CD19 CAR T designs with substantially lower cytokine production.

ASH 2026 — Clinical Oral Presentation

Title: First-in-human evaluation of SynKIR-310 employing a novel multi-chain KIR-based CAR demonstrates promising antitumor activity and no reported CRS or ICANS in patients with high-risk B-NHL



Presenter: Michael Tees, M.D., Colorado Blood Cancer Institute



Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities



Session Date and Time: Dec 13, 2026: 5:45 – 6:00 PM



Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana



Publication Number: 708



Full Abstract: https://onlineprogram.hematology.org/paper-details.aspx?pid=692111



Full Clinical Data Readout: Released at the time of presentation

ASH 2026 — Preclinical Poster Presentations

Poster 1 — Novel CD19/CD20 Dual-Targeted KIR-CAR



Title: CD19/20 dual targeted killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR)-based CAR T eliminates antigen-heterogenous B cell lymphomas with reduced cytokine secretion and adaptable ex vivo or in vivo gene delivery



Presenter: Nora Yucel, Ph.D., Verismo Therapeutics



Session: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational



Session Date and Time: Dec 14, 2026: 6 – 8 PM



Full Abstract: https://onlineprogram.hematology.org/paper-details.aspx?pid=690563

Poster 2 — SynKIR™-310 vs. Single-Chain CAR T Preclinical Comparison



Title: CD19-targeted multi-chain killer immunoglobulin receptor (KIR)-based CAR T demonstrate an enhanced benefit-risk profile over single-chain CAR T



Presenter: Megan Blair, Ph.D., Verismo Therapeutics



Session: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies other than CAR-T Cells: Basic and Translational



Session Date and Time: Dec 14, 2026: 6 – 8 PM



Full Abstract: https://onlineprogram.hematology.org/paper-details.aspx?pid=688537

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain T cell therapy that has shown highly effective solid tumor treatment in otherwise CAR-resistant animal models with hard-to-treat tumors. Using NK cell-derived killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) and DAP12 to split the target binding and T cell activation signals provides a novel paired immune-receptor activation that is independent from CD3 signaling and does not require additional co-stimulation. KIR-CAR enables sustained cell receptor expression in T cells, and induces deeper, more durable tumor treatments. Together, this multi-chain cell signaling platform provides the potential to deliver effective patient treatments by minimizing the background activation and early T cell exhaustion observed in conventional single-chain CAR T therapy, with potential to treat patients with both solid and hematologic tumors. The KIR-CAR platform is adaptable to both ex vivo and in vivo delivery modalities.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with assets SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell-derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell functional persistence and reduce exhaustion, resulting in improved efficacy against challenging tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was specifically developed to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell-associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Collins



TogoRun



p.collins@togorun.com



908-499-1200

Investor Relations:

Pavel Aprelev, Ph.D.



Verismo Therapeutics



Pavel.Aprelev@verismotherapeutics.com

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