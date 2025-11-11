Verismo Therapeutics Presents Promising Preclinical Data at SITC 2025 for SynKIR™-110 in Solid Tumors

SynKIR™-110 exhibited reduced cell exhaustion, lower off-target toxicity, and robust tumor regression in vitro and in vivo compared to conventional (41BB-CD3ζ) CAR T

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company developing a novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data from its lead clinical pipeline, SynKIR™-110 to target mesothelin on solid tumors, at the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting. The oral presentation showcased their latest preclinical data demonstrating SynKIR™-110's improved safety profile and enhanced anti-tumor activity compared to conventional CAR T therapies.

The oral presentation, "A Novel NK-cell Based Split-Signaling Killer Immunoglobulin Receptor (KIR)-Based CAR T Targeting Mesothelin, SynKIR™-110, Shows Increased Safety Profile and Increased Efficacy in vitro and in vivo" was delivered by Dr. Nora Yucel, Principal Scientist at Verismo Therapeutics.

Key Findings:

Enhanced Tumor-Specific Serial Killing : In vitro , SynKIR™-110 showed sustained killing of MSLN-expressing tumor cells while minimizing off-target activation and cytokine release.

: , SynKIR™-110 showed sustained killing of MSLN-expressing tumor cells while minimizing off-target activation and cytokine release. Reduced Exhaustion and Improved Functional Persistence : Unlike conventional 41BB-CD3ζ CAR T cells, SynKIR™-110 exhibited reduced activation and exhaustion markers in vitro , suggesting less tonic signaling and functional exhaustion.

: Unlike conventional 41BB-CD3ζ CAR T cells, SynKIR™-110 exhibited reduced activation and exhaustion markers , suggesting less tonic signaling and functional exhaustion. Improved Anti-Tumor Activity : In NSG mouse models of mesothelioma, SynKIR™-110 induced deep and prolonged regression of implanted tumors and metastatic spread.

: In NSG mouse models of mesothelioma, SynKIR™-110 induced deep and prolonged regression of implanted tumors and metastatic spread. Less Off-tumor Activity: SynKIR™-110 cells were selectively enriched in tumors and reduced in, normal tissues – contrasting with the off-tumor accumulation in lung and normal tissues observed with conventional 41BB-CD3ζ CAR T designs.

"Conventional CAR T therapies have faced significant safety and efficacy challenges in treating solid tumors," said Dr. Laura Johnson, CSO/COO of Verismo Therapeutics. "Our SynKIR™ platform presents a truly novel signaling platform approach designed to allow CAR T cells to rest and recover when not engaged with tumors, which in turn may reduce T cell exhaustion and improve safety and efficacy of tumor-specific killing."

SynKIR™-110 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05568680) in patients with advanced ovarian cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and mesothelioma, and has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of mesothelioma.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with assets SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell-derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell functional persistence and reduce exhaustion, resulting in improved efficacy against challenging tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain CAR T cell therapy that has shown highly effective prolonged solid tumor treatment in otherwise CAR-resistant preclinical animal models with challenging tumor microenvironments. Using NK cell derived KIR and DAP12 split signaling provides a novel paired activation and co-stimulation separate from the usual T cell stimulation pathways. KIR-CAR enables sustained chimeric receptor expression with improved long-term CAR T cell function and decreased T cell exhaustion. This results in CAR T cell resistance to tumor immunosuppression, prolonged functional persistence and improved tumor elimination. Together, this platform provides the potential for improving CAR T treatment in both solid and hematologic tumors.

