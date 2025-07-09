Verified Clinical Trials Launches in Japan in Partnership with Medical Revolutions Japan (MRJ) and JACIC to Prevent Duplicate and Professional Subjects in Clinical Trials

TOKYO & GARDEN CITY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#clinicaltrials--Verified Clinical Trials (VCT), the global leader in clinical trial subject registry solutions, has officially launched operations in Japan through a collaboration with Medical Revolutions Japan (MRJ) and the Japan Association of Contract Institutes for Clinical Pharmacology (JACIC) to address the growing global challenge of duplicate and professional research subjects in clinical trials.

For the past thirty years, Japan’s only system for preventing duplicate subject registration was developed by JACIC and used across Phase 1 studies. However, a recent review concluded that the system requires substantial modernization to meet international standards and support the growing number of global clinical trials. In addition, duplicate subjects in clinical trials have become a growing concern in Phase II and Phase III trials as well. After extensive evaluation, the VCT platform—widely adopted as the global standard—was selected as the best solution and replacement.

With the support of MRJ, which was commissioned by JACIC to assist with domestic implementation, Verified Clinical Trials has begun initiating sites in Japan, with additional sites expected to join in the coming weeks and months. These sites will benefit from the biometric capabilities of the VCT system, offering a higher level of subject authentication and protocol compliance. This rollout will include sites conducting Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials.

“Given the sophisticated functionality and biometric identification capability of the VCT system, as well as its proven match for other Asian countries,” a representative of MRJ commented, “I believe it is destined to become the new Japan standard for duplicate subject registration prevention.”

Verified Clinical Trials brings to Japan a cross-sponsor, cross-therapeutic area subject registry already in use in up to 40 countries. The platform not only detects but also prevents duplicate subjects and other protocol violations at the time of screening—and maintains protections throughout the entire duration of the trial.

“We’re honored to bring VCT to Japan as part of a shared mission to raise the standard of subject protection and trial integrity,” said Mitchell Efros, MD, President and CEO of Verified Clinical Trials. “No clinical trial or geography is immune to the challenge of duplicate subjects—it’s a global phenomenon. Our system provides an effective, scalable solution.”

“By introducing VCT in Japan, sponsors gain a real-time tool to proactively manage protocol risk and ensure only qualified participants are enrolled,” added Kerri Weingard, ANP, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Verified Clinical Trials.

“This launch represents our commitment to regulatory excellence and regional partnership across the APAC region,” said Eve Hsu, Global Regulatory Director at Verified Clinical Trials. “With dedicated team members based throughout APAC, we’re well-positioned to support sites and sponsors locally and help elevate clinical trial quality and compliance across the region.”

The VCT system was co-founded by Mitchell Efros, MD, and Kerri Weingard, ANP, both experienced clinical researchers who developed the registry to address long-standing challenges in subject eligibility, data quality, and compliance.

About Verified Clinical Trials (VCT)

Verified Clinical Trials is the world’s largest research subject database registry designed to detect and prevent duplicate and professional subjects in clinical trials. VCT fills a critical gap in the clinical research industry by providing insight into a research subject’s past trial participation. This enables better subject selection and helps ensure successful clinical trial execution. Active in up to 40 countries, VCT supports sponsors, CROs, and research sites across all trial phases and therapeutic areas, enhancing data quality, subject safety, and protocol compliance.

About Medical Revolutions Japan (MRJ)

Medical Revolutions Japan is a clinical trial consultancy managed and staffed by industry experts with long and rich experience in all facets of clinical development and research in the Japanese market. Founded in 2024 as an affiliate of Keikokai Medical Corporation, a longstanding clinical research unit operator in Tokyo, MRJ is currently expanding its global client base and working to connect both international and local players to help the domestic Japanese clinical development industry rise to the challenges brought about by technological disruptions as it continues to grow and internationalize.

For media inquiries, please contact:

connect@verifiedclinicaltrials.com

https://verifiedclinicaltrials.com