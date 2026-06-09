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Vericel to Present at the 2026 Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2026

June 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that the Company will present at the 2026 Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 16th, 2026.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® and MACI Arthro® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. ©2026 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
Eric Burns
ir@vcel.com
+1 (734) 418-4411


Massachusetts Events Medtech
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