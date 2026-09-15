VERDOT Opens its New Centre of Excellence and Manufacturing Facility in Saint-Beauzire, France

Saint-Beauzire, France | 15 September 2026 — VERDOT, a specialist in downstream bioprocessing technologies, today officially opens its new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Saint-Beauzire, France, within the Biopôle Clermont-Limagne life sciences technology park.

The new facility marks a major step in the company’s industrial development. By bringing production, engineering, R&D, and applications teams together on one site, it is designed to improve operational efficiency and support faster execution of both standard and custom projects.

The site will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity by 150%, strengthening its ability to deliver chromatography systems, tangential flow filtration systems, chromatography columns, and tailor-made downstream purification equipment for biopharmaceutical customers.

“This new site gives VERDOT the industrial scale and technical environment needed for the next stage of our development. It strengthens what we do best: designing and manufacturing high-performance downstream purification solutions in France for biopharmaceutical customers around the world.”

— Charles Ruban, President and CEO of VERDOT

Made in France, for the entire world

The Saint-Beauzire site reinforces VERDOT as a French industrial player while supporting its international customers. From France, VERDOT develops and manufactures downstream purification technologies used by biotech companies, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, CDMOs, and research organizations across major global biomanufacturing markets.

The project has been selected as part of the France 2030 “Industrialization and Health Capacities 2030” program, recognizing its contribution to strategic healthcare industrial capabilities in France, particularly in bioproduction, biotherapies, and innovative healthcare solutions.

A more sustainable industrial footprint

Sustainability was built into the facility from the earliest design stages. The site includes energy-efficient building features, photovoltaic panels, green roofing, rainwater recovery and reuse capabilities, and electric vehicle charging stations. These choices support the company’s long-term objective of reducing its environmental impact and contributing to more sustainable bioprocessing.

Supporting growth from Saint-Beauzire

Located near Clermont-Ferrand, the new facility strengthens the company’s roots in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region while supporting its global growth. It also creates a modern environment for industrial know-how, engineering expertise, and innovation in downstream bioprocessing.

About VERDOT

VERDOT stands at the forefront of downstream bioprocessing technology. VERDOT provides innovative single-use and stainless steel purification solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, including chromatography columns and skids as well as tangential flow filtration (TFF) systems. Ranging from standard to highly customized designs, VERDOT develops solutions for the purification, separation and concentration of biomolecules such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, viral vectors (e.g., AAV and lentivirus), and mRNA-based therapeutics.

VERDOT partners with industry leaders in biopharma, research and development, early-stage biotech, and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), offering unparalleled expertise across the entire drug development workflow. From initial exploration to the manufacturing of market-ready biologics, VERDOT offers tailored, high-quality purification technologies that enable customers to accelerate time-to-market of groundbreaking therapies.

For more information about VERDOT, visit www.verdot-biotechnologies.com

Media Contact

Nathan Dao

Sales & Marketing Specialist

Nathan.dao@verdot-biotechnologies.com

18 rue Henri Mondor, 63360 SAINT BEAUZIRE, FRANCE

www.verdot-biotechnologies.com