Veravas Completes Analytical Verification Study of the VeraBIND Tau Assay, a Groundbreaking Test to Measure Alzheimer’s Tau Pathology in Blood

Assay showed 92% agreement with gold-standard tau PET imaging in samples from patients with normal cognitive function, mild cognitive impairment, or dementia

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veravas, a leading innovator in clinical diagnostics, today announced the results of an analytical verification study of its VeraBIND™ Tau assay, a next-generation test being co-developed with Phanes Biotech, an early-stage biotech company focused on treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, for the detection of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The test is designed to detect and measure disease pathology to enable the diagnosis of AD at its earliest, most treatable stages. Unlike first-generation tests that measure biomarkers indicative of potential disease, VeraBIND Tau is designed to detect active disease by studying measurable binding activity occurring in the brain between hyperphosphorylated tau (HPT) and normal tau (nTau), which is a hallmark of AD.1 The test can also aid in the diagnosis of AD, giving clinicians an accessible, accurate, and affordable alternative to tau PET imaging.





AD is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, afflicting an estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 or older.2,3 It’s critical that clinicians have accessible tools to quickly and accurately diagnose and distinguish AD from other dementias causing cognitive impairment to enable targeted treatment. In AD, lifestyle modifications and emerging tau-directed therapies have shown promise in slowing or delaying cognitive decline.

Veravas demonstrated VeraBIND Tau’s ability to accurately measure the pathological activity of hyperphosphorylated tau. In this analytical verification study, the test protocol was performed on 100 retrospectively collected patient samples, including 52 confirmed positive for AD tau pathology via F18MK6240 tau PET imaging (of which, 19 had normal cognitive function, 21 had mild cognitive impairment, and 12 had dementia), 38 healthy controls, and 10 patients positive for beta amyloid plaques but negative by tau PET.4 The data showed 94.2% sensitivity and 89.6% specificity resulting in an overall VeraBIND Tau assay agreement of 92.0% against tau PET imaging.

“These analytical data show that VeraBIND Tau can measure active tau pathology of AD both among individuals with and without cognitive impairment,” said Bernard Hanseeuw, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Head of the Memory Clinic, Neurology Department, Saint Luc University Hospital in Belgium and Instructor at Mass General Hospital, Boston, MA. “The implementation of such a test could not only one day speed the diagnosis of AD, it could also be used to inform the development and testing of tau-directed therapeutics. It also holds great promise for non-AD tauopathies, as the assay proved positive in 7 out of 8 cases tested with low-amyloid, and positive tau-PET data”.

To co-develop the VeraBIND Tau assay, the companies used Veravas’s proprietary VeraBIND technology, a platform that is designed to capture and purify key proteins in blood to enable highly accurate protein detection and characterization. When combined with antibodies, VeraBIND magnetic nanobeads act as a filter for multiple sample types, enabling the removal of interfering substances that can obscure the biomarker of interest and potentially produce false results. This patented technology makes it possible to study low-abundance disease-causing proteins that may otherwise be undetectable by enriching samples pre-analytically to improve the detectability of the analyte.

“These results demonstrate the transformative potential of VeraBIND Tau to upend the standard of care for management of patients suspected of potentially having Alzheimer’s disease,” said Josh Soldo, Chief Scientific Officer at Veravas. “Our highly accurate analytical test protocol can be performed quickly and cost-effectively and could potentially eliminate both the uncertainties associated with biomarker detection tests and the high costs and wait times associated with tau PET imaging, thereby helping clinicians get answers to their patients much more rapidly.”

“The VeraBIND Tau assay will enable Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis for the first time in geographies where tau PET imaging is not available” said Khalid Iqbal, Chief Scientific Officer of Phanes Biotech.

For more information about the VeraBIND Tau assay and other VeraBIND products, visit www.veravas.com.

About Veravas

Veravas is a leading innovator in clinical diagnostics focused on early-stage detection and prognostic screening for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions. The company’s proprietary VeraBIND™ technology transforms challenging sample types into measurable biomarkers, enabling earlier disease detection and the development of novel diagnostic tests. Its VeraBIND Tau assay is a first-in-class blood-based test that measures the pathological activity of hyperphosphorylated tau in blood samples of cognitively normal individuals or individuals experiencing cognitive impairment which may be used to aid in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Learn more at Veravas.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Phanes Biotech

Phanes Biotech is an early-stage biotech company focused on developing breakthrough treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, macular degeneration, traumatic brain injury, stroke, Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer’s, and cognitive aging. Phanes takes a unique and differentiated approach to Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, setting it apart from existing therapies and drugs currently in development. The company’s pipeline includes innovative drugs: (1) Neuroregenerative small molecule P021 – This promising therapeutic aims to address Alzheimer’s disease by shifting the balance from neurodegeneration toward neural regeneration. (2) Immunotherapy PB43D – A potent, high-affinity antibody designed to target and bind to tau. It is the only antibody shown to reduce both tau and Aβ pathologies. Through a strategic partnership, Phanes leverages its portfolio of tau-targeting antibodies to develop a groundbreaking, first-in-class blood-based assay. This innovative diagnostic tool aims to detect and measure tau pathology activity in the brain, setting a new standard for diagnosing and tracking the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Learn more at Phanesbiotech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

