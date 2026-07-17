Veradermics Announces Presentations of Data from a Subgroup Analysis of Phase 2/3 Study ‘302’ in Males with Pattern Hair Loss at 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Innovation Academy

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE: MANE), a dermatologist-founded, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for pattern hair loss, today announced the presentation of data from the Phase 2/3 Study ‘302’ of VDPHL01 in male patients with mild-to-moderate pattern hair loss. The subgroup analysis data were shared in a poster presentation on July 16, 2026, and will be shared in an oral presentation on July 17, 2026, during the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Innovation Academy in New York City.

Study ‘302’ is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial evaluating treatment with VDPHL01, a proprietary extended-release oral minoxidil formulation, in over 500 males with mild-to-moderate pattern hair loss. The new data include results from an age-based subgroup analysis of the efficacy and safety of VDPHL01 in males less than 40 years of age (<40) and males 40 years of age and older (≥40).

VDPHL01 is currently being evaluated in an extensive development program designed to support the approval of VDPHL01 in both male and female pattern hair loss. In April 2026, Veradermics announced topline results from Study ‘302’ in male pattern hair loss and, in February 2026, Veradermics announced enrollment completion in its second Phase 3 male trial, Study ‘304,’ with topline results anticipated in 2H 2026. Earlier this week, Veradermics announced topline data in females with pattern hair loss from Study ‘207’ and that topline data are anticipated from Study ‘306,’ a registration-directed Phase 2/3 trial in females with pattern hair loss, in 1H 2027.

Oral presentation details:

Title: Subgroup Analysis of the Efficacy and Safety of VDPHL01, a Novel Investigational Extended-Release (ER) Oral Minoxidil Tablet, in Male Patients with Pattern Hair Loss (PHL) by Age

Presented By: Maria Hordinsky MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist, R.W. Goltz Professor and Vice Chair of Research, Department of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Veradermics trial investigator

Presentation Date/Time/Location: Friday, July 17, 2026, at 10:10 a.m. ET; Mercury Ballroom

About VDPHL01

VDPHL01 (extended-release minoxidil tablet) is a proprietary investigational, oral non-hormonal drug in Phase 3 development for pattern hair loss in both women and men. VDPHL01 leverages extended-release technology to deliver a minoxidil product with the potential for improved efficacy and safety. The proprietary extended-release formulation utilizes a gel matrix designed to deliver long-lasting, steady release of minoxidil for sustained absorption. VDPHL01 has been shown to avoid the high peak concentrations of immediate-release oral minoxidil, while extending time above the minimum hair growth threshold to increase time for hair to grow. If approved, VDPHL01 would be the only FDA-approved oral non-hormonal treatment for pattern hair loss in both male and female patients. VDPHL01 is protected by a broad library of patents and patent applications related to the key innovations of VDPHL01. The earliest expiring patent term is 2043.

About Pattern Hair Loss

Pattern hair loss, also known as androgenetic alopecia, affects an estimated 80 million people in the United States (30 million women and 50 million men). Pattern hair loss can have a significant impact on quality of life, affecting an individual’s mental health and relationships. People with pattern hair loss often experience depression, low self-esteem, and social withdrawal. There have been no new FDA-approved prescription medicines for pattern hair loss in nearly 30 years. In addition, current treatments include over-the-counter “nutraceuticals” that produce inconsistent results and contribute to high dissatisfaction among participants and healthcare providers. The prevalence of pattern hair loss and the market demand for new treatments contribute to making it the largest aesthetics market worldwide, projected to reach approximately $30 billion by 2028.

About Veradermics, Inc.

Veradermics is a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for pattern hair loss. Veradermics aims to develop a focused portfolio of aesthetic dermatology product candidates targeting high-prevalence dermatologic conditions, with potential selective development of medical dermatology product candidates. Its lead program, VDPHL01, is being developed as an oral, non-hormonal treatment for men and women with pattern hair loss, to reduce the barriers to wide adoption of chronic hair loss therapy and potentially transform pattern hair loss treatment. VDPHL01 is an oral, extended-release proprietary formulation of minoxidil, a proven hair growth agent, designed to maximize minoxidil’s impact on hair restoration while minimizing the risk of cardiac activity. For additional information, visit www.veradermics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Veradermics, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the perceived efficacy of VDPHL01; the timing of reporting additional clinical results, including anticipated data from Study ‘304’ and Study ‘306’; the enrollment progress in Study ‘306’; VDPHL01’s potential to become the first FDA-approved non-hormonal oral treatment for pattern hair loss; and the scope and duration of patent protection for VDPHL01. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including: Veradermics’ limited operating history with no products approved for commercial sale; Veradermics’ incurrence of substantial losses since its inception, anticipation of incurring substantial and increasing losses for the foreseeable future and need for substantial additional financing to achieve its goals; Veradermics’ anticipation that its success will depend on the approval and successful commercialization of VDPHL01, which is its lead product candidate, and if Veradermics is unable to obtain regulatory approval for, and successfully commercialize, VDPHL01, or any other current or future product candidates, or experience significant delays in doing so, its business will be materially harmed; the risk that adverse events or undesirable side effects are caused by Veradermics’ product candidates; competition from other companies; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Veradermics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the period ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Veradermics’ control, these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as guarantees of future events. Moreover, Veradermics operates in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and management cannot predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Veradermics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media:

Catherine Collier Kyroulis

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