Veracyte Announces 17 Abstracts Demonstrating Its Decipher Tests’ Leadership in Urologic Cancers to Be Presented at the 2025 ASCO GU Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that 17 Decipher-focused abstracts will be presented at the 2025 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The findings demonstrate the market leadership of its Decipher tests in better informing treatment decisions for patients with prostate and bladder cancers, compared to standard approaches, and in helping to drive innovation that will inform the future of urologic cancer care. The conference will take place February 13-15 in San Francisco.





“The scale and scope of data to be presented at the ASCO GU meeting underscore the impact our whole-transcriptome-based Decipher tests are having in treating patients with urologic cancers, and how our GRID, or Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery, research tool is helping to advance scientific understanding of these diseases,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director, Urology. “Our commitment to generating robust clinical evidence with collaborators has led to our market-leading Decipher Prostate test achieving the highest status among gene expression tests in the most recent, and prior, NCCN guidelines.* We look forward to using a similar approach for our Decipher Bladder test in bladder cancer.”

“Clinical rigor and robust evidence generation are important for a molecular test to gain widespread adoption and inclusion in guidelines for helping physicians and their patients with prostate cancer make better-informed treatment decisions,” said Daniel Spratt, M.D., of the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University. “National guidelines have acknowledged the large body of work from randomized Phase 3 trials that have been profiled with Decipher and include the Decipher test as an advanced risk-stratification tool that can aid in shared-decision making for patients.”

Key Decipher-focused findings to be presented at the ASCO GU Symposium are:

Title: Decipher Score as a Predictor of Response to Treatment Intensification in the NRG Oncology-RTOG 0534 (SPPORT) Phase III Randomized Post-Prostatectomy Salvage Radiotherapy Trial Presenter: Alan Pollack, M.D., Ph.D., University of Miami Health System Format: Poster (#K29) Abstract #: 399 Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025; 11:25 a.m.—12:45 p.m. PST Location: Level 1, West Hall; On Demand Summary: A post-hoc analysis of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 05-34 (SSPORT) Phase 3, randomized trial shows that the Decipher Prostate test may inform treatment intensification strategies in patients undergoing salvage radiotherapy by identifying those who will benefit from pelvic nodal radiation.

Title: A non-coding RNA based classifier for favorable outcomes in clinically organ confined bladder cancer Presenter: Yair Lotan, M.D., UT Southwestern Medical Center Format: Poster (#G27) Abstract #: 831 Date/Time: Friday, February 14, 2025; 11:30 a.m.—12:45 p.m. PST Location: Level 1, West Hall; On Demand Summary: Study findings show that the Decipher Bladder test accurately identifies patients whose bladder cancer has a luminal molecular subtype, which is associated with favorable outcomes. Such findings could help clinicians determine which patients are less likely to benefit from intensified therapy.

Title: Gene signature predictor of dose-response to prostate radiation: validation of PORTOS in phase III trials Presenter: Shuang Zhao, M.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison Format: Oral Presentation Abstract #: 308 Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025; 8:00 a.m.—9:40 a.m. PST Location: Level 3, Ballroom; Live Stream Summary: Analyses of two prospective, randomized, Phase 3 trials (RTOG 01-26 and SAKK 09/10) show that the PORTOS gene expression signature – currently part of the Decipher GRID research tool – predicts which patients will benefit from dose-escalated radiation therapy in both primary and salvage treatment settings.

Additional notable Decipher-focused presentations include:

Title: Decipher Risk Stratification of Radiorecurrent Prostate Cancer: Correlative Analysis of the F-SHARP Trial of Salvage Reirradiation Presenter: Abhishek Solanki, M.D., M.S., Loyola University Chicago Format: Poster (#L15) Abstract #: 419 Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025; 11:25 a.m.—12:45 p.m. PST Location: Level 1, West Hall; On Demand Summary: Radiation therapy is increasingly used for patients whose prostate cancer has recurred following initial radiation treatment. This study suggests the Decipher Prostate test can identify patients who are likely to benefit from more radiation alone versus those who may also need further treatment intensification.

Title: Androgen receptor activity in biopsy specimens at initial diagnosis of prostate cancer and correlation with outcomes and treatment response Presenter: Nicole Handa, M.D., Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine Format: Poster (#L5) Abstract #: 409 Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025; 11:25 a.m.—12:45 p.m. PST Location: Level 1, West Hall; On Demand Summary: Using the Decipher GRID research tool to assess transcriptome-wide expression data and clinical factors, investigators found that low androgen receptor activity (AR-A) was associated with poor outcomes for prostate cancer patients. They suggest such patients could potentially benefit from post-operative radiation therapy and PARP inhibitors.

Title: Risk Stratification Using the Decipher 22-gene Genomic Classifier (GC) and Digital Pathology Artificial Intelligence (DPAI) in Nearly 10,000 Localized Prostate Cancer Patients Presenter: Daniel Spratt, M.D., University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University Format: Poster (#L4) Abstract #: 408 Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025; 11:25 a.m.—12:45 p.m. PST Location: Level 1, West Hall; On Demand Summary: This large study found that adding digital pathology artificial intelligence (DPAI) tools to the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier did not further improve the molecular test’s prognostic performance. Ongoing research is underway to explore whether there may be specific clinical states where the combination of DPAI and the Decipher test may add meaningful clinical utility.

“The extensive Decipher-focused data at the 2025 ASCO GU Symposium demonstrate the power of our novel Veracyte Diagnostics Platform, which begins with delivering high-performing tests using a comprehensive, whole-transcriptome approach. This enables additional research, which in turn supports further innovation to help more patients,” said Phillip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte’s chief scientific officer and chief medical officer.

Veracyte’s Decipher team will be at Booth #37 at the 2025 ASCO GU Symposium. More information, including a full list of Decipher-focused abstracts being presented, can be found here.

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients with prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and provides an accurate risk of developing metastasis with standard treatment. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients’ care and may recommend less-intensive options for those at lower risk or earlier, more-intensive treatment for those at higher risk of metastasis. The Decipher Prostate test has been validated in many dozens of published studies involving more than 100,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve “Level 1B” evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

About Decipher Bladder

The Decipher Bladder Genomic Classifier is a 219-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that is designed for use in patients following bladder cancer diagnosis who face questions regarding treatment intensity. The test classifies bladder tumors into five molecular subtypes, each having distinct tumor biology and potential clinical implications. This information can help physicians and their patients better understand the degree of benefit that would likely be gained from neoadjuvant chemotherapy and/or the likelihood of harboring non-organ-confined disease at time of surgery, respectively. More information about the Decipher Bladder test can be found here.

About Decipher GRID

The Decipher GRID database includes more than 200,000 whole-transcriptome profiles from patients with urologic cancers and is used by Veracyte and its partners to contribute to continued research and help advance understanding of prostate and other urologic cancers. GRID-derived information is available on a Research Use Only basis. More information about Decipher GRID can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) at @veracyte.

