SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vera Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place in Boston, MA from March 3 – 5, 2025. The management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Fireside Chat Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time: 9:10 AM EST
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/vera/2022522

A replay of the event will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

About Vera
Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. Vera also holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
MHawtin@lifescicomms.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing two hands reaching for each other
Job Trends
Getting Jobs Outside of Major Biopharma Hubs Proves Tough, BioSpace Finds
February 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of employee being let go, falling out of chair
Layoffs
Encoded Cuts 29% of Workforce to Extend Cash Runway, Advance Pipeline
February 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
ImmunityBio Continues Trimming Workforce While Working to Advance Anktiva
January 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Atara to Cut Half Its Workforce Following FDA-Related Setbacks
January 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel