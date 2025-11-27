Vera Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Biotech Executive James R. Meyers to its Board of Directors

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of James R. Meyers, an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with over three decades of commercial leadership experience to Vera Therapeutics’ Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors at this pivotal point in Vera Therapeutics’ history as we prepare to launch a potential first-in-class dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor to transform the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other autoimmune diseases looking ahead," said Marshall Fordyce, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vera Therapeutics. Jim brings exceptional expertise in commercial, public policy, and access that will be integral to our current stage of growth focusing on the immediate need to support an anticipated launch of atacicept for patients with IgA nephropathy.”

“It is a privilege to join the talented board members at Vera Therapeutics and be a part of the company’s exciting growth trajectory. This is a transformational moment as the company prepares to launch atacicept next year, with goals to rapidly develop this high-potential therapy in other disease areas leading a paradigm shift in how patients with autoimmunity will be treated,” said Jim Meyers, former Executive Vice President at Gilead Sciences and Senior Advisor at BCG. “I am attracted to Vera Therapeutics’ focus on changing the course of immunological diseases for patients who would otherwise be facing devastating outcomes. Vera Therapeutics is thoughtfully managing its transformation into a commercial organization while executing its strategy for atacicept as a potential pipeline in a therapy.”

Mr. Meyers has over thirty years of commercial leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and worked at Gilead from 1996 until December 2021, most recently serving as a Senior Advisor. During his time at Gilead, he served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Operations, where he was responsible for global commercial activities, including pricing and market access in North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, and Japan. Mr. Meyers led some of the most important and successful product launches in the history of the biopharmaceutical industry, most notably in the therapeutic areas of HIV and HCV. Over the course of more than two decades at Gilead, Mr. Meyers was part of a small group of executives who led the transition of the company from an innovative start-up to a profitable and successful global biopharmaceutical company that delivered more than $28 billion in revenue in 2024 and more importantly, has changed the course of disease in HIV and HCV. Prior to Gilead, Mr. Meyers held positions of increasing responsibility with AstraZeneca. Most recently, Mr. Meyers served as President and Chief Executive Officer of IntraBio Ltd. from 2020 to 2024. Mr. Meyers currently serves on the Board of Directors of two public companies, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. He also remains a Senior Advisor at BCG to several major biopharmaceutical companies. Mr. Meyers holds a B.S. in Economics from Boston College.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics’ mission is to advance treatments that target the source of disease in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera Therapeutics’ lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered at home as a subcutaneous once weekly injection that blocks both BAFF and APRIL, which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN and lupus nephritis. Beyond IgAN, Vera Therapeutics is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove clinically meaningful. In addition, Vera Therapeutics holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B-cell–mediated diseases. Vera Therapeutics is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus, which can have devastating consequences in kidney transplant recipients. Vera Therapeutics retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept, VT-109, and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

