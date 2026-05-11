Vera Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 8, 2026

BRISBANE, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA) today announced that, on May 4, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (Compensation Committee) of Vera Therapeutics granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 40,250 shares of Class A common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) underlying 20,125 shares of Class A common stock to ten (10) new employees under the Vera Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Plan (Inducement Plan). The Compensation Committee approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option granted on May 4, 2026 has an exercise price per share equal to $35.51, Vera Therapeutics’ closing trading price on May 4, 2026. Each stock option will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. Each of the RSU awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of May 20, 2026, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics’ mission is to advance treatments that target the source of disease in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera Therapeutics’ lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered at home as a subcutaneous once weekly injection that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. Beyond IgAN, Vera Therapeutics is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove clinically meaningful. In addition, Vera Therapeutics holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B-cell-mediated diseases. Vera Therapeutics is also evaluating development of MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus, which can have devastating consequences in kidney transplant recipients. Vera Therapeutics retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept, VT-109 and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com .



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