Ventyx Biosciences Expands SAB with Renowned NLRP3 Experts and Prominent Neurodegenerative and Cardiometabolic Disease Specialists

Appointment of seven recognized experts is validating for Ventyx’s NLRP3 Program

--

AD/PD™ 2025 provides helpful insights on potential next steps in Parkinson’s disease

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”, “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of seven additional internationally-recognized scientists and clinicians to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB): Mo Lamkanfi, PhD, Luke O’Neill, PhD, Ted Dawson, MD, PhD, Martin Pomper, MD, PhD, Antonio Abbate, MD, PhD, Paul Cremer, MD and Don Frail, PhD.

The new SAB members have made vital discoveries in understanding the role of the NLRP3 inflammasome in neuro- and systemic inflammation, and are at the forefront of clinical development in neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. The seven new members join Ventyx’s existing SAB members who are leading immunology experts in inflammatory bowel disease and dermal diseases.

“We are fortunate to have attracted such an outstanding group of scientists and clinicians to work with us. The expansion of the SAB validates our leadership in the chemistry and biology of the NLRP3 inflammasome. We believe the collective expertise of our SAB will provide important guidance in both translational and clinical development as we progress our two potential best-in-class oral NLRP3 inhibitors through Phase 2 studies in Parkinson’s disease, cardiometabolic disease and recurrent pericarditis,” said Raju Mohan, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx.

Dr. Mohan added, “We have just kicked-off the second day here at AD/PD™ 2025 Vienna1, the prestigious meeting on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Connecting with leading specialists from around the world provides us with the opportunity to inform our thinking on next steps in the development of VTX3232, our CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor, in Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders in which the NLRP3 inflammasome is implicated. Topline data from the Phase 2 study of VTX3232 in Parkinson’s disease are expected in Q2 2025.”

Ventyx’s Expanded Scientific Advisory Board Members:

NLRP3 and the Inflammasome:

Mo Lamkanfi, PhD , is a Full Professor of Medical Immunology and Director of the Laboratory for Medical Immunology at the Department for Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of Ghent University. Dr. Lamkanfi is a leading expert on inflammasome biology and much of the research in his laboratory focuses on understanding NLRP3 pathways and their role in chronic inflammatory diseases.

, is a Full Professor of Medical Immunology and Director of the Laboratory for Medical Immunology at the Department for Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of Ghent University. Dr. Lamkanfi is a leading expert on inflammasome biology and much of the research in his laboratory focuses on understanding NLRP3 pathways and their role in chronic inflammatory diseases. Luke O’Neill, PhD, is Chair of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin. Dr. O’Neill was one of the first to identify small molecule inhibitors of the NLRP3 inflammasome. His research focuses on the molecular basis of inflammation with a particular emphasis on innate immunity, toll-like receptors, inflammasomes and metabolic reprogramming in macrophage activation.

Neurodegenerative diseases:

Ted Dawson, MD, PhD, is the Leonard and Madlyn Abramson Professor in Neurodegenerative Diseases and Director of the Institute for Cell Engineering at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Dawson made important discoveries on how neurons die in models of Parkinson’s disease, which enable clinical strategies for disease-modifying therapies for various neurodegenerative disorders.

is the Leonard and Madlyn Abramson Professor in Neurodegenerative Diseases and Director of the Institute for Cell Engineering at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Dawson made important discoveries on how neurons die in models of Parkinson’s disease, which enable clinical strategies for disease-modifying therapies for various neurodegenerative disorders. Martin Pomper, MD, PhD, is Professor of Radiology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and holds the Effie and Wofford Cain Distinguished Chair in Diagnostic Imaging. Dr. Pomper’s main interests are in the development of new imaging and therapeutic agents for cancer, central nervous system disease and other disorders.

Cardiometabolic diseases:

Antonio Abbate, MD, PhD, is the Ruth C. Heede Professor of Cardiology in the Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center at the University of Virginia. Dr. Abbate’s research focus is in understanding the role of Interleukin-1 (IL-1) in cardiometabolic disease. He has been extensively recognized for his novel work on inflammasome-targeted treatments in acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pericarditis, and myocarditis.

is the Ruth C. Heede Professor of Cardiology in the Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center at the University of Virginia. Dr. Abbate’s research focus is in understanding the role of Interleukin-1 (IL-1) in cardiometabolic disease. He has been extensively recognized for his novel work on inflammasome-targeted treatments in acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pericarditis, and myocarditis. Paul Cremer, MD, is an Associate Professor in the departments of medicine and radiology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Cremer’s clinical and research interests include multimodality cardiovascular imaging and auto-inflammatory cardiovascular disease. He is an acknowledged expert in recurrent pericarditis.

SAB Chair:

Don Frail, PhD, brings vast experience in preclinical and early clinical drug development across multiple therapeutic areas through his career as a biopharmaceutical executive at pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Pharmacia, Wyeth, Abbott and, most recently, Allergan, where he created and led the External Science & Innovation group. Dr. Frail is currently CEO of Alceptor Therapeutics, a Senior Advisor at Frazier Healthcare Partners, and sits on the board of Iolyx Therapeutics.



About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative oral therapies for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, structural biology, and immunology enables the discovery of differentiated oral small molecule therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need, and our extensive experience in clinical development allows the rapid progression of these drug candidates through clinical trials.

Our lead portfolio of NLRP3 inhibitors includes VTX2735, a peripherally restricted NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for recurrent pericarditis, and VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Our inflammatory bowel disease portfolio includes two Phase 2 compounds: tamuzimod (VTX002), an S1P1R modulator, and VTX958, a TYK2 inhibitor.

For more information on Ventyx, please visit our website at https://ventyxbio.com or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Ventyx cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Ventyx’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential of the SAB to validate our leadership in the NLRP3 inflammasome, and to strengthen our translational and clinical development; the potential of the SAB to provide important guidance as we progress of each of Ventyx’s product candidates; the potential of VTX2735 and VTX3232 to emerge as best-in-class NLRP3 inhibitors and produce safe, effective or disease modifying results for the treatment of systemic inflammatory conditions or neurodegenerative diseases; the anticipated timing for the topline results of the ongoing Phase 2 trials of VTX3232 in subjects with early Parkinson’s disease in Q2 2025, and in the setting of obesity with cardiometabolic risk factors in H2 2025, and the Phase 2 trial of VTX2735 in recurrent pericarditis in H2 2025; managements plans with respect to continuing development of VTX3232 in Parkinson’s or other neurodegenerative diseases.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Ventyx that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Ventyx’s business, including, without limitation: potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the termination of any SAB member’s agreement with Ventyx, or any resignation by such SAB member; Ventyx’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; disruptions in the supply chain, including raw materials needed for manufacturing and animals used in research, delays in site activations and enrollment of clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; interim results not necessarily being predictive of final results; the potential of one or more outcomes to materially change as a trial continues and more patient data become available and following more comprehensive audit and verification procedures; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of Ventyx’s product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; Ventyx’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the use of capital resources by Ventyx sooner than expected; and other risks described in Ventyx’s prior press releases and Ventyx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Ventyx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 27, 2025, and Ventyx’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Ventyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

IR@ventyxbio.com