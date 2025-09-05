SUBSCRIBE
Ventus Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 5, 2025 | 
WALTHAM, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing two Phase 2 small-molecule programs for immunological, inflammatory, and neurological disorders, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcelo Bigal, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 8-10 in New York, New York. Dr. Bigal will be presenting on September 8th at 1:50 p.m. ET.



About Ventus Therapeutics

Ventus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing two Phase 2 small-molecule programs for immunological, inflammatory, and neurological disorders. Using its proprietary drug discovery platform, ReSOLVE®, the company has established a robust pipeline, including three wholly-owned programs. VENT-03 is a first-in-class, oral cGAS inhibitor in Phase 2 for lupus. VENT-02 is a best-in-class, brain-penetrant, oral NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 for Parkinson’s disease, and is expected to commence a Phase 2 trial for osteoarthritis in obese patients later in 2025. VENT-04 is a first-in-class caspase-4/5 inhibitor in preclinical development. In addition, Ventus has out-licensed VENT-01, a peripherally-restricted, oral NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 1, to Novo Nordisk A/S. For more information, please visit www.ventustx.com and engage with Ventus on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Investors
Steve Klass
1AB
steve@1abmedia.com

Massachusetts Canada Events
