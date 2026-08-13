Ventripoint Expands Subscription Access for FDA-Cleared AI Cardiac Imaging

Commercial initiative aims to make VMS+ easier for hospitals to evaluate and adopt

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (“Ventripoint” or the “Company”) (TSXV: VPT; OTC: VPTDF), a leader in AI-assisted cardiac imaging, today announced the next phase of its commercial strategy for VMS+™ 4.0, its FDA-cleared platform that turns standard heart-ultrasound images into three-dimensional cardiac measurements.

The Company is expanding subscription-based access, hospital demonstrations, and customer-engagement programs to help more hospitals evaluate and adopt VMS+. The objective is straightforward: expand access to advanced heart imaging using ultrasound systems hospitals already have.

Hospitals, cardiac programs, distributors and strategic partners interested in evaluating VMS+, requesting a demonstration, or learning more about subscription access are invited to visit www.ventripoint.com or contact the Company directly.

VMS+ uses artificial intelligence and Ventripoint’s proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology to create 3D models and quantitative measurements of all four chambers of the heart. The system is designed to provide MRI-comparable volumetric cardiac measurements while fitting into the more widely available heart-ultrasound workflow.

Addressing a Common Hospital Barrier

One of the primary barriers to adoption of new medical technology is often not clinical interest, but the capital-budget and procurement process.

To help address that, Ventripoint is expanding its Device-as-a-Service (“DaaS”) model. This gives qualified hospitals and cardiac programs the option to access VMS+ through an annual subscription instead of relying solely on a traditional upfront capital purchase.

The Company is targeting an approximately 80/20 weighting toward subscription-based access, while continuing to support capital-purchase options for institutions that prefer them.

Subscription arrangements are designed to include:

installation

onboarding

clinical training

software updates

technical support





“Hospitals can recognize the value of a technology long before it fits neatly into a capital budget,” said Hugh MacNaught, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ventripoint Diagnostics. “Our subscription model is designed to reduce that friction. It gives qualified hospitals another path to evaluate and implement VMS+ without relying solely on a large upfront equipment purchase.”

What VMS+ Does

Heart ultrasound is among the most widely used tools in cardiac care. But measuring complex heart anatomy—especially the right ventricle—can still be difficult using conventional two-dimensional imaging alone.

VMS+ is designed to enhance that process by adding AI-assisted, three-dimensional analysis to standard heart-ultrasound exams.

VMS+ 4.0:

creates 3D models and measurements of all four heart chambers

provides ventricular volumes and ejection-fraction measurements

works alongside supported ultrasound systems already used in hospitals

is designed to provide MRI-comparable volumetric measurements

volumetric measurements includes AI-assisted point placement

does not require hospitals to replace their existing ultrasound systems





VMS+ 4.0 received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. The platform also holds regulatory approvals in Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom and received a 2026 Gold Edison Award in Precision Health Technologies.

Momentum Across Real-World Care Settings

Ventripoint’s commercial expansion comes as VMS+ continues gaining traction across a range of healthcare settings.

In July, VMS+ was selected for the AIRES – Artificial Intelligence Reconstruction of Echocardiography Study , led by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust in the United Kingdom. The NHS describes AIRES as the world’s first study evaluating AI-enabled heart ultrasound specifically in oncology patients.

The study focuses on patients receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer and is expected to involve more than 500 echocardiography scans. Researchers will study whether AI can improve the accuracy, speed and efficiency of cardiac monitoring. AIRES is ongoing, and no clinical outcome should be inferred at this stage.

Separately, Ventripoint recently signed an MOU with UniDoc Health Corp. to evaluate the potential integration of VMS+ into connected-care infrastructure for remote cardiac assessment and cardiovascular screening. The proposed model could support imaging access in remote, rural, Indigenous and other underserved communities, subject to further agreements.

“What is exciting is not just the technology itself, but where it can be used,” MacNaught added. “We are seeing interest in settings that range from specialist cardiac care to oncology research to remote-health models. That suggests the need for better, more accessible cardiac information is much broader than one single use case.”

Designed for Workflow and Adoption

Commercial adoption is driven by usability, not solely technical capability.

In a formal human-factors and usability study of VMS+ 3.0 involving 13 cardiac sonographers and healthcare professionals, Ventripoint reported:

98% task completion

no critical errors

an average workflow completed within 15 minutes





Participants completed acquisition, analysis, 3D visualization and reporting tasks in a simulated hospital environment. VMS+ 4.0 later added AI-assisted point placement intended to further support workflow efficiency.

“Clinicians need tools that are practical, not just powerful,” said MacNaught. “The usability data showed that trained professionals were able to complete the workflow quickly and successfully. That matters because adoption depends on how a technology fits into real clinical practice.”

From Validation to Broader Adoption

Ventripoint is now focused on turning years of development, research, and regulatory work into broader commercial adoption.

Current priorities include:

expanding hospital evaluations and product demonstrations

increasing subscription-based access in approved markets

supporting onboarding, training and implementation

expanding distributor, clinical and strategic relationships

increasing awareness among healthcare systems, cardiologists and patient organizations





Current and previous generations of Ventripoint technology are used by hospitals in North America and Europe. The Company has also submitted VMS+ 4.0 for regulatory approval in China through strategic partner Lishman Global, which qualified for the NMPA’s expedited “green channel” review pathway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VMS+?

VMS+ is Ventripoint’s AI-assisted cardiac imaging platform. It uses standard heart-ultrasound images to create 3D models and quantitative measurements of all four chambers of the heart.

Does VMS+ replace cardiac MRI?

No. Cardiac MRI remains an important clinical reference standard. VMS+ is designed to provide MRI-comparable volumetric cardiac measurements through the more widely available heart-ultrasound workflow.

What problem does the subscription model solve?

Many hospitals face long capital-budget and procurement cycles when buying new technology. Ventripoint’s subscription model gives qualified institutions another way to access VMS+.

What is included in subscription access?

Subscription access is designed to include installation, onboarding, clinical training, software updates and technical support.

Is Ventripoint using AI to detect breast cancer?

No. In the AIRES study, VMS+ is being evaluated to monitor heart function in patients receiving breast cancer treatment. It does not detect or diagnose breast cancer.

How can a hospital evaluate VMS+?

Hospitals and cardiac programs can contact Ventripoint to request a demonstration, discuss an evaluation or learn more about subscription-based access.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT; OTC: VPTDF) is a leader in the application of artificial intelligence to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS+™ platform is powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, developed over more than a decade and designed to provide accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI for all four chambers of the heart.

VMS+ is compatible with leading ultrasound systems from major vendors and designed for deployment across hospital, community, and remote-care settings. The platform delivers advanced cardiac imaging and longitudinal ventricular function analysis without requiring additional imaging hardware, supporting broader access to specialist-quality cardiac assessment.

For more information, visit www.ventripoint.com .

Contact

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Hugh MacNaught

hmacnaught@ventripoint.com

(604) 671-4201

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