Veloxity Labs Reports Strong Q1 2025 Growth Driven by Founder-Led Strategy and Team-Centric Equity Model

[Peoria, Illinois] – April 30th, 2025 – Veloxity Labs, a leading bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO), announced exceptional year-over-year growth for Q1 2025, reflecting the company’s unique founder-funded, founder-operated model, culture of shared success and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence.

From March 2024 to March 2025, Veloxity Labs posted a remarkable 63.6% increase in revenue, continuing its trend of sustained 50 %+ annual growth since inception. This expansion comes alongside a 20% increase in analytical capacity with the addition of 6,500+ mass spectrometers and the launch of new pharmacokinetic (PK) and toxicokinetic (TK) capabilities, while still operating under 80% total capacity.

“We believe our financial strength is directly tied to our structure,” said Shane Needham, PhD, co-founder and president of Veloxity Labs. “Being fully founder-funded and operated gives us unmatched agility and accountability. Unlike CROs with passive shareholders or outside investors, our entire leadership is deeply involved in every budgeting, hiring and capital decision.”

Veloxity Labs remains one of the rare CROs where all founders are active in day-to-day operations. This hands-on leadership model has played a pivotal role in driving consistent growth and attracting top-tier talent. Veloxity Labs welcomed two new team members in Q1, with a total of eight new team members within the past year, and maintained a flawless record of zero staff turnover since the company’s founding.

Another defining characteristic: all employees at Veloxity Labs share in the company’s equity success. This shared ownership model not only reinforces commitment and alignment but also strengthens the company's collaborative culture and long-term vision.

“As investor interest and M&A activity continue to accelerate across pharma and biotech, our independence gives us a major edge,” said Needham. “We can make fast, long-term decisions that benefit our clients and our people without compromise. That’s a rare story in today’s CRO landscape.”

Veloxity Labs’ results underscore the value of intentional growth and team-first innovation. As the demand for bioanalytical excellence grows, the company remains committed to scaling with integrity, quality and client-focused agility.

About Veloxity Labs

Veloxity Labs is a leading bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing therapeutic development and improving patient outcomes. With deep expertise in both non-regulated and GxP-compliant analysis of non-clinical and clinical samples, we provide high-quality, fast-turnaround services to support the pharmaceutical, biotech and animal health industries.

At Veloxity Labs, we specialize in innovative solutions that address the most complex bioanalytical challenges. Our capabilities span a wide range of modalities, from small molecules and peptides to large molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and beyond. We are pioneers in microsampling and patient-centric sampling, utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as Mitra®, Tasso and dried blood spot (DBS) to collect precise data in even the most challenging settings.

Our clients rely on us to initiate projects quickly and deliver results with unmatched speed and accuracy. We help companies accelerate the development of life-changing therapeutics, “treating disease one sample at a time”. Learn more at www.veloxitylabs.com.

