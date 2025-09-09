Vektor Medical Announces Patient Enrollment in VITAL-EP Study Evaluating vMap-Guided Ablations

First Patient Enrolled at Ascension St. Vincent’s in Jacksonville, Florida

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Medtech--Vektor Medical, a medical technology company transforming cardiac arrhythmia care, today announced that Ascension St. Vincent’s has enrolled the first patient in the VITAL-EP study. The study is designed to evaluate the procedural efficacy, acute success, and workflow optimization of ablation procedures guided by vMap®, the company’s FDA-cleared non-invasive arrhythmia analysis technology.

Managed by Heart Rhythm Clinical and Research Solutions, the VITAL-EP study will enroll a total of 110 patients across five sites, including both retrospective and prospective cohorts, and will assess multiple procedural endpoints, including AF termination or non-inducibility in ablation cases, as well as key efficiency measures such as procedure duration and fluoroscopy use.

“Enrolling the first patient in the VITAL-EP study marks an exciting step toward understanding how vMap can strengthen ablation procedures and outcomes,” said Dr. Saumil Oza, cardiac electrophysiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s. “By providing a non-invasive view of arrhythmia drivers before and during procedures, vMap has the potential to help us target ablation more effectively, shorten procedure times, and reduce fluoroscopy exposure.”

vMap is a ground-breaking arrhythmia analysis tool that uses only a standard 12-lead ECG to localize both focal and fibrillation-type arrhythmias in all four chambers of the heart in under a minute. Built for scalability, vMap integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and supports electrophysiologists in triage, planning, and ablation procedures.

“The launch of the VITAL-EP study demonstrates our commitment to generating high-quality evidence that reflects the realities of today’s EP labs,” said Rob Krummen, CEO of Vektor Medical. “Clinical data from this study will help electrophysiologists and health systems better understand how vMap can improve patient outcomes, while also enhancing procedural efficiencies.”

About Vektor Medical

Headquartered in San Diego, Vektor Medical is redefining how arrhythmias are understood and treated. The company developed vMap®, the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive technology that uses standard 12-lead ECG data to localize arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart. By helping physicians identify arrhythmia drivers quickly and with greater accuracy, Vektor is improving outcomes, enhancing efficiencies, and accelerating access to effective treatment strategies. To learn more, visit www.vektormedical.com.

