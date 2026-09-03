Veeva to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA . Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy, is presenting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

EVP Strategy, is presenting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference, New York, NY. Brian Van Wagener, CFO, is presenting on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Veeva's investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:



Gunnar Hansen



Veeva Systems Inc.



267-460-5839



ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:



Maria Scurry



Veeva Systems Inc.



781-366-7617



pr@veeva.com

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SOURCE Veeva Systems