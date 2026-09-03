SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Veeva to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA. Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy, is presenting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference, New York, NY. Brian Van Wagener, CFO, is presenting on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Veeva's investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gunnar Hansen

Veeva Systems Inc.

267-460-5839

ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc.

781-366-7617

pr@veeva.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-302867899.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Window cleaner using a squeegee to wash a window
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Anti-tau space begins to clarify as Biogen presents detailed data on antisense drug
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney