VectorY Therapeutics and Shape Therapeutics Announce Option and License Agreement to Advance Vectorized Antibodies for Neurodegenerative Diseases Using an AAV5-Derived CNS Capsid

~ Agreement grants VectorY the exclusive right to evaluate and license Shape’s non-invasive, deep-brain penetrating AAV5-derived capsid for vectorized antibodies against three targets ~

~ License will enable the advancement of VectorY’s pipeline of transformative neurodegenerative disease programs ~

AMSTERDAM & BOSTON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ALS--VectorY Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing innovative vectorized antibody therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, and Shape Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing AI and RNA technologies to engineer next-generation genetic medicines, today announced that they have entered into an option and license agreement. The agreement grants VectorY an exclusive option to evaluate Shape’s deep-brain penetrating adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid, SHP-DB1, for vectorized antibody payloads against three therapeutic targets. Upon successful evaluation, VectorY may obtain an exclusive license to SHP-DB1 for delivery of vectorized antibodies against these targets.

Under the agreement, Shape will grant access to its proprietary capsid with VectorY responsible for advancing development and commercialization of resulting therapies. Shape will receive an upfront payment and the potential to receive up to $1.2 billion in total fees and milestone payments. Upon option exercise, Shape will be eligible for regulatory, development, and commercial milestones that could total up to $338 million for rare disease programs and up to $503.5 million for non-rare disease programs, in addition to tiered royalties on future sales of licensed products.

“The addition of Shape’s SHP-DB1 technology is a strategic fit with our mission to deliver transformative and disease modifying safe and effective therapies for devastating neurodegenerative diseases,” said Jim Scibetta, chief executive officer of VectorY Therapeutics. “We designated AAV5 as our capsid of choice from the company founding, and are deploying an AAV5 capsid in our lead asset, VTx-002, a TDP-43 motor neuron (non-deep brain) targeting vectorized antibody for ALS, for which we expect to file an IND and CTA by the end of 2025. This partnership strengthens our pipeline and expands our ability to leverage AAV5, a proven and safe viral vector delivery modality to bring transformative therapies to patients.”

The collaboration will enable IV-administered delivery of multiple programs across VectorY’s pipeline, including:

VTx-003 – VectorY’s dual-targeting vectorized antibody selective for mutant huntingtin (mHTT) and TDP-43 being studied in Huntington’s Disease.

– VectorY’s dual-targeting vectorized antibody selective for mutant huntingtin (mHTT) and TDP-43 being studied in Huntington’s Disease. VTx-005 – VectorY’s vectorized antibody selective for phosphorylated tau being studied in Alzheimer’s Disease.

AAV5 has been clinically validated as a safe and effective delivery vector with advantages over other serotypes such as AAV9, including lower hepatotoxicity and immunogenicity, and broad CNS tropism. The selection of Shape’s AAV5-derived CNS capsid reflects VectorY’s strategic emphasis on bringing safe and non-invasive vectorized antibody therapies to patients with neurodegenerative disease, and will harness VectorY’s proprietary expertise with manufacturing AAV5-based therapies at scale.

SHP-DB1 is part of Shape’s broader platform of engineered AAV5 capsids, designed to overcome the limitations of naturally occurring AAV serotypes. SHP-DB1 has demonstrated enhanced ability to penetrate deep regions of the brain in non-human primates while simultaneously de-targeting areas of known AAV toxicity risk including the liver and dorsal root ganglion, thereby enabling IV delivery of genetic medicines to neuronal populations that are not accessible with conventional capsids.

“We are excited to partner with VectorY, whose innovative vectorized antibody approach has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for neurodegenerative diseases,” said Adrian Briggs, interim chief executive officer and chief technology officer of Shape Therapeutics. “This deal highlights the power of Shape’s AAV engineering platform, our breakthrough data showing SHP-DB1's ability to deliver genetic medicines to deep regions of the brain, and our commitment to expanding access to our capsids through partnerships that enable new treatment options for patients.”

About VectorY Therapeutics

VectorY Therapeutics is pioneering vectorized antibody therapies to transform the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s pipeline is led by VTx-002, a potential best-in-class therapy specifically targeting toxic TDP-43 in ALS, with an investigational new drug (IND) submission planned by the end of 2025 and clinical development planned to start in early 2026. In addition, the company is advancing preclinical vectorized antibody programs including VTx-001 in ALS targeting oxidized phospholipids, VTx-003 in Huntington’s disease, and VTx-005 in Alzheimer’s disease. Backed by leading global life sciences investors, VectorY is advancing a bold mission to deliver one-time, disease-modifying treatments for patients with common but devastating CNS disorders. For more information, see www.vectorytx.com.

About Shape Therapeutics

Shape Therapeutics is leveraging AI to develop new payload, delivery and manufacturing technologies for the gene therapy industry. Alongside the company’s own RNA-targeting gene therapy portfolio, Shape’s platform includes AAV capsids with enhanced tropism and penetration profiles, enabling delivery of genetic medicines to previously inaccessible tissues. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

VectorY Therapeutics B.V.

E-mail: info@vectorytx.com

Tel: +31 20 226 8020

Vigo Consulting (Media)

Melanie Toyne-Sewell / Rozi Morris

E-mail: VectorY@vigoconsulting.com

Tel: +44 207 390 0237 / +44 20 7390 0231

Shape Therapeutics

info@shapetx.com