VectorBuilder to Present on Therapeutic Vector Design at ASGCT 2026

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BioTechNews--VectorBuilder, a global leader in gene delivery technologies and CDMO solutions, will participate in the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place May 11 to 15 in Boston, Massachusetts.

As gene and cell therapies move closer to clinical and commercial scale, the industry is placing greater scrutiny on how early vector design decisions influence manufacturability, consistency, and downstream outcomes. These considerations are expected to feature prominently at this year’s meeting, widely recognized as the premier global forum for advances in cell and gene therapy.

VectorBuilder will present in the Tools and Technology Forum on Wednesday, May 13, at 3:30 PM, where Dr. Bruce Lahn, Chief Scientist of VectorBuilder, will deliver a session titled “From Research to Clinic: A Practical Guide to Optimizing Therapeutic Vector Design.”

The presentation will focus on the growing importance of aligning vector design with downstream manufacturing and clinical requirements. This area is becoming increasingly critical as programs transition from discovery into GMP production. Topics will include how early-stage design choices affect vector stability, yield, and regulatory readiness, as well as practical approaches to reducing variability across development pipelines.

In addition to this session, VectorBuilder scientists will present new research highlighting advances in AAV vector engineering:

Jingjing Lou – Increased ITR stability through AAV backbone optimization to enhance manufacturability and therapeutic performance (Abstract #141, Gene Addition: AAV)

Croydon Fernandes – Development of a shortened bidirectional promoter for efficient multi-gene expression in AAV-based therapies (Abstract ID: 3009)

These presentations reflect VectorBuilder’s continued focus on improving vector stability, payload efficiency, and scalability. Some key challenges as gene therapies move toward clinical and commercial reality.

“Vector design decisions made early in development often determine downstream outcomes in manufacturability, safety, and efficacy,” said Dr. Lahn. “As the field advances, there is a clear need to approach design not as an isolated task, but as a foundational element of the entire development process.”

The ASGCT Annual Meeting brings together researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders to explore the latest scientific and technological developments shaping gene and cell therapy, with a strong emphasis on translating research into clinical applications.

VectorBuilder will also be available throughout the event for meetings and discussions with media, partners, and attendees interested in developments in vector design, gene delivery technologies, and integrated CDMO capabilities.

About VectorBuilder

VectorBuilder is a global leader in gene delivery technologies. As a trusted partner in thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies around the world, VectorBuilder is a one-stop shop for the design, development, and optimization of gene delivery solutions from basic research to clinical applications. Its award-winning Vector Design Studio is a transformative innovation that allows researchers to easily design and order custom vectors online, freeing them from the tedious work of cloning and packaging vectors in the lab. The global company boasts high-throughput vector production capacity, vast vector and component inventories, one-on-one CRO solutions that include advanced AAV capsid engineering capabilities, and state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facilities. With leading R&D and CDMO capabilities, the VectorBuilder team strives to provide the most effective gene-delivery solutions and develop innovative tools for life sciences research and genetic medicine.

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